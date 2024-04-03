Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress launches 'Ghar Ghar Guarantee' campaign

The Congress Party launched its 'Ghar Ghar Guarantee' campaign on Wednesday from the national capital, in preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024 . The initiative aims to engage with over 80 million households nationwide and spread awareness of the party's five guarantees for the upcoming polls.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress General Secretary in Charge of Communications, revealed to ANI that as part of the campaign, party workers and leaders will distribute guarantee cards to 80 million families. These cards outline the party's commitment to its five 'Nyay' (justice) principles that include a total of 25 guarantees, initially announced by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

"Our 'Ghar Ghar Guarantee' campaign starts here, with the Congress President's participation. Rahul Gandhi will continue it in Wayanad later today. We will distribute guarantee cards to 8 crore families, outlining our 5 'Nyay' principles and 25 guarantees announced during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra," stated Jairam Ramesh.

Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination papers from Wayanad earlier today for the general elections. He is also poised to hold a roadshow as part of the 'Ghar Ghar Guarantee' campaign.

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Congress manifesto

The Congress Party is expected to unveil its complete manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections on April 5. The party is expected to address massive rallies in Jaipur and Hyderabad the following day.

According to the party, the manifesto compilation involved nationwide consultations and the receipt of numerous suggestions via email and the 'Awaaz Bharat Ki' website.

The manifesto will also emphasize 'Paanch Nyay' (five pillars of justice), comprising 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay', and 'Hissedari Nyay', along with the party's electoral promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

On March 30, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced that a 27-member committee, chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will prepare its manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections. The committee will comprise several Union ministers and chief ministers.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases from April 19 to June 1. The counting of votes is scheduled for June 4.