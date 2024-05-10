Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to address election rallies in Telangana today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing two rallies in Telangana today, as the campaign for the May 13 Lok Sabha polls in Telangana comes to conclusion. Campaigning for the single phase polling for the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana ends on Saturday at 5 PM. PM Modi will address election rallies at Narayanpet and Hyderabad, the saffron party said. On Wednesday, PM Modi had offered prayers at Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada, about 150 km from here, before addressing two election rallies.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday expressed displeasure at cabinet colleague Chandrakant Patil's remarks that he and workers of his party BJP wanted to defeat NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Baramati, saying he should not have spoken those words. Patil had said that he and his party workers wanted to defeat Sharad Pawar in Baramati, the bastion of the Pawar family. Ajit Pawar slammed Patil, a senior BJP leader, for his remarks two days after polling in the Baramati Lok Sabha seat in Pune district concluded. Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra is standing from the Baramati seat against sitting MP Supriya Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar. "I and my party workers want defeat of Sharad Pawar (in Baramati) and that is enough (for us)," Patil had said. Pawar, disagreed with the BJP leader's comments made in March, said on Thursday, "He (Patil) should not have made those remarks."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stated that Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and all four members of his family contesting the Lok Sabha elections will lose and the opposition party will not be able to open its account in the state.
FIR filed against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for remarks against PM Modi
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has filed a complaint in Nagpur against Shiv Sena (UBT) Sanjay Raut for statements against Prime Minister Narendra Modi that could cause communal disharmony and were a “direct threat" to the PM's life, according to a report by NDTV. An FIR has been registered. At a rally in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar, Raut had allegedly drawn parallels between PM Modi and Mughal emperor Aurangzeb.
Lok Sabha news update: Repolling at 4 polling stations is going on in Betul
Sandeshkhali case: BJP has to prove whatever they are alleging, says TMC leader Shashi Panja
"BJP has to prove whatever it is alleging. We don't know who the person is who has done the sting operation, whether it is a group or a person. The CBI is doing the investigation, so why can't CBI take the cognizance of the videos and do whatever is necessary. If the BJP claims that it's a fake video then let us have the original video, it appears that they (BJP) have the original video. AI experts are saying that you can't generate such kinds of images using AI which are so nearly accurate," TMC leader Shashi Panja said.
Lok Sabha polls update: Andhra Pradesh Poll officials review preparation 72 hours before voting
Seventy two hours prior to the polling day in the state on May 13, Andhra Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Mukesh Kumar Meena on Thursday took stock of the arrangements made for the simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls. "The final moment has arrived. Next three days are crucial and all districts' election machinery must be vigilant to avert any untoward incident or voter influencing tactics," Meena said in a press release.
General Elections 2024: SP chief Akhilesh, family will be defeated in LS polls, says UP CM Yogi Adityanath
The chief minister was speaking at election rallies in Gola in favour of the BJP candidate from the Kheri Lok Sabha seat Ajay Mishra and in Lakhimpur Kheri's Mohammadi for the party's Dhaurahra Lok Sabha candidate Rekha Verma.
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar disapproves of Patil's 'defeat Sharad Pawar in Baramati' remarks
PM Modi to address election rallies in Telangana on Friday
