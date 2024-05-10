Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to address election rallies in Telangana today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing two rallies in Telangana today, as the campaign for the May 13 Lok Sabha polls in Telangana comes to conclusion. Campaigning for the single phase polling for the Lok Sabha polls in Telangana ends on Saturday at 5 PM. PM Modi will address election rallies at Narayanpet and Hyderabad, the saffron party said. On Wednesday, PM Modi had offered prayers at Sri Rajarajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada, about 150 km from here, before addressing two election rallies.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday expressed displeasure at cabinet colleague Chandrakant Patil's remarks that he and workers of his party BJP wanted to defeat NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar in Baramati, saying he should not have spoken those words. Patil had said that he and his party workers wanted to defeat Sharad Pawar in Baramati, the bastion of the Pawar family. Ajit Pawar slammed Patil, a senior BJP leader, for his remarks two days after polling in the Baramati Lok Sabha seat in Pune district concluded. Ajit Pawar's wife Sunetra is standing from the Baramati seat against sitting MP Supriya Sule, the daughter of Sharad Pawar. "I and my party workers want defeat of Sharad Pawar (in Baramati) and that is enough (for us)," Patil had said. Pawar, disagreed with the BJP leader's comments made in March, said on Thursday, "He (Patil) should not have made those remarks."
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday stated that Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and all four members of his family contesting the Lok Sabha elections will lose and the opposition party will not be able to open its account in the state.
The chief minister was speaking at election rallies in Gola in favour of the BJP candidate from the Kheri Lok Sabha seat Ajay Mishra and in Lakhimpur Kheri's Mohammadi for the party's Dhaurahra Lok Sabha candidate Rekha Verma.
