Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to hold election rallies in Uttar Pradesh today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh to hold election rallies in Aonla, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur ahead of the Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections. On Wednesday, PM Modi went on the offensive against the Congress, claiming that the party wants to snatch the assets and rights of people's children.
Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said the "manufactured" controversies on 'redistribution of wealth' and 'inheritance tax' showed that fear has gripped the BJP, which has fallen back on distortion, falsehoods and abuse" as 'Modi ki Guarantee' has vanished without a trace. "It is obvious that the BJP is rattled by the Congress' election manifesto 2024. The manifesto has left a deep impression in the minds of the people, especially the poor and the middle class," Chidambaram said. Chidambaram added that the document is religion-neutral and promises justice for all sections of the people. He was the chairman of the committee that drafted the Congress manifesto. "The latest manufactured controversy on 'redistribution of wealth' and 'inheritance tax' is a good indicator of the fear that has gripped the BJP. The manifesto does not have a word on the so-called redistribution of wealth or the long-abolished inheritance tax," Chidambaram said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated Wednesday that the Grand Old Party, if it forms the government, would take up the “revolutionary” task of a “national X-ray” — his description of a caste census — along with an economic and institutional survey to determine “in which direction the country should move forward.” At a Samajik Nyay Sammelan, Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has panicked after seeing the “revolutionary manifesto” of the Congress which talks about the “X-ray” and income inequality.
Home Minister Amit Shah to hold election rally in Odisha's Sonepur
Home Minister Amit Shah will hold an election rally in Odisha's Sonepur on Thursday. He will also be speaking in Banswada, a city in Zaheerabad constituency of Telangana, today. .
BJP's stand on Constitution more important than individual comments, says Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Chavan
BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Chavan stated that an individual's opinion does not matter when it comes to narrative about the Constitution and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has clearly stated the statute book will not be changed. The former Maharashtra Chief Minister and ex-Congress leader also asserted on Wednesday that a party colleague and sitting MP who talked about changing the Constitution has been denied re-nomination from his seat in Karnataka.
Lok Sabha polls 2024 update: Schools, factories in Noida to stay closed on Friday
Schools and colleges in Gautam Buddh Nagar will stay shut on account of Lok Sabha polls in the constituency on Friday but will remain open on Saturday, officials said. Gautam Buddh Nagar, comprising the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida, goes to polls on April 26 with 2.675 million registered voters. Factories and industries have also been directed to give paid holiday to workers on Friday to enable them to cast their votes, the officials said.
West Bengal Congress chief Adhir alleges harassment of Congress workers by police to affect poll prospects
West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday wrote a letter to Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar, seeking his intervention into alleged harassment of party workers by policemen with an "intention to affect the party's poll prospects". The Baharampur Lok Sabha seat candidate claimed that two police officers in Baharampur have been harassing Congress workers, "implicating them on false and frivolous charges, with an intention to affect the party's prospects in the Lok Sabha elections".
Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said the "manufactured" controversies on 'redistribution of wealth' and 'inheritance tax' showed that fear has gripped the BJP. Chidambaram was the chairman of the committee that drafted the Congress manifesto. "It is obvious that the BJP is rattled by the Congress' election manifesto 2024. The manifesto has left a deep impression in the minds of the people, especially the poor and the middle class," Chidambaram said.
PM Modi to hold election rallies in Uttar Pradesh today
