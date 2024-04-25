Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE: PM Modi to hold election rallies in Uttar Pradesh today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Uttar Pradesh to hold election rallies in Aonla, Bareilly and Shahjahanpur ahead of the Phase 2 of the Lok Sabha elections. On Wednesday, PM Modi went on the offensive against the Congress, claiming that the party wants to snatch the assets and rights of people's children.



Congress leader P Chidambaram on Thursday said the "manufactured" controversies on 'redistribution of wealth' and 'inheritance tax' showed that fear has gripped the BJP, which has fallen back on distortion, falsehoods and abuse" as 'Modi ki Guarantee' has vanished without a trace. "It is obvious that the BJP is rattled by the Congress' election manifesto 2024. The manifesto has left a deep impression in the minds of the people, especially the poor and the middle class," Chidambaram said. Chidambaram added that the document is religion-neutral and promises justice for all sections of the people. He was the chairman of the committee that drafted the Congress manifesto. "The latest manufactured controversy on 'redistribution of wealth' and 'inheritance tax' is a good indicator of the fear that has gripped the BJP. The manifesto does not have a word on the so-called redistribution of wealth or the long-abolished inheritance tax," Chidambaram said.



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reiterated Wednesday that the Grand Old Party, if it forms the government, would take up the “revolutionary” task of a “national X-ray” — his description of a caste census — along with an economic and institutional survey to determine “in which direction the country should move forward.” At a Samajik Nyay Sammelan, Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying he has panicked after seeing the “revolutionary manifesto” of the Congress which talks about the “X-ray” and income inequality.