LS polls phase 5 LIVE: Polling begins in 49 constituencies; Anil Ambani among early voters

Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, who is fighting Lok Sabha elections from the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat, has said that her party will support the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley. Reaching out to displaced community, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday assured them of her party's support in their return and rehabilitation in the valley, provided they "demonstrate boldness and come back to their homes". The former J-K chief minister said she had suggested to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who had announced five marlas of land to the homeless, to give priority to the migrant Kashmiri Pandits. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged all poll officials on election duty not to forget their constitutional responsibilities in the face of pressure from the government. Gandhi went on to warn strict action against anyone who insults the constitutional oath once the INDIA bloc forms government. His remarks on 'X', formerly Twitter, came over Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav's post on the social media platform in which he shared a video purportedly showing a person voting for the BJP "eight times".

Polling has begun across fourty-nine Lok Sabha constituencies in eight states and Union Territories in the fifth phase of the General Elections Monday morning. The phase five will see heavyweights like Union ministers Piyush Goyal in Mumbai North, Rajnath Singh in Lucknow, and Smriti Irani in Amethi, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli. The Lok Sabha seats of Mumbai, Thane, and Lucknow are the seats known for urban voter apathy and have recorded low voter turnout in the past. The Election Commission (EC) has “specially” called upon “these city-dwellers to erase the stigma by turning out in higher numbers”. The EC on Sunday said 89.5 million voters are eligible to cast their votes in these constituencies. Simultaneous polling for 35 Assembly seats will be held in Odisha.