LS polls phase 5 LIVE: Heavyweights including Rahul Gandhi, Rajnath Singh, Smriti Irani in fray
Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 5: From the elections in 49 LS seats to Rahul Gandhi's warning to poll officials to abide by their oath to the constitution, catch all the latest election news here
BS Web Team New Delhi
Voters in fourty-nine Lok Sabha constituencies across eight states and Union Territories are set to vote in the fifth phase of the general elections. The phase five will see heavyweights like Union ministers Piyush Goyal in Mumbai North, Rajnath Singh in Lucknow, and Smriti Irani in Amethi, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli. The Lok Sabha seats of Mumbai, Thane, and Lucknow are the seats known for urban voter apathy and have recorded low voter turnout in the past. The Election Commission (EC) has “specially” called upon “these city-dwellers to erase the stigma by turning out in higher numbers”. The EC on Sunday said 89.5 million voters are eligible to cast their votes in these constituencies. Simultaneous polling for 35 Assembly seats will be held in Odisha. Read the full story here
Former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti, who is fighting Lok Sabha elections from the Anantnag-Rajouri Lok Sabha seat, has said that her party will support the return and rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits in the valley. Reaching out to displaced community, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday assured them of her party's support in their return and rehabilitation in the valley, provided they "demonstrate boldness and come back to their homes". The former J-K chief minister said she had suggested to Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, who had announced five marlas of land to the homeless, to give priority to the migrant Kashmiri Pandits.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi urged all poll officials on election duty not to forget their constitutional responsibilities in the face of pressure from the government. Gandhi went on to warn strict action against anyone who insults the constitutional oath once the INDIA bloc forms government. His remarks on 'X', formerly Twitter, came over Samajwadi party chief Akhilesh Yadav's post on the social media platform in which he shared a video purportedly showing a person voting for the BJP "eight times".
8:10 AM
Govt should talk about inflation, unemployment, infrastructure: Cong's Amethi candidate KL Sharma
Talking the national issues in ongoing general elections, Congress' candidate from the key Amethi seat, KL Sharma said, "They need to talk about inflation, unemployment, infrastructure": Amethi seat has been a bastion of the Gandhi family for decades.
8:02 AM
Everyone his happy with his candidature: BJP's Brij Bhushan Singh on his son
Speaking about his son and BJP candidate from Kaiserganj Karan Bhushan Sharan Singh contesting in his place, BJP MP Brij Bhushan Singh says, "Everyone is happy with his candidature. Karan Bhushan Singh is attached to the youth of Gonda. He is a National player so he is interested in sports as he is in other things...", ANI reported.
7:46 AM
Voters queue up to cast their votes in Jammu and Kashmir, Omar Abdullah in fray
Voters queue up outside a polling booth in Nowgam. JKNC's vice president Omar Abdullah, JKPC chairman Sajjad Gani Lone are the the key candidates from this constituency.
7:43 AM
Actor Farhan Akhtar shows his inked finger after casting his vote in Mumbai
Actor Farhan Akhtar and Director Zoya Akhtar show their inked fingers after casting their votes at a polling station in Mumbai.
7:32 AM
LS polls phase 5: Voting begins in 49 Lok Sabha seats
Voting has begun in 49 Lok Sabha seats at 7 AM in the morning. This phase has key leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh, and Piyush Goyal contesting their seats.
7:25 AM
LS polls: Actor Akshay arrives at a polling booth in Mumbai
Actor Akshay Kumar arrives at a polling booth in Mumbai to cast his vote for the fifth phase of general elections, ANI reported.
7:23 AM
BSP Supremo Mayawati urges voters to cast their votes in large numbers
Speaking to the media, BSP chief Mayawati said "I appeal to everyone to come out and cast their votes...I request all political parties to prioritise the issues of development and the welfare of the people. Whether it is the BJP or Congress, all the parties say that they are forming the Govt but everything will be clear when the results are announced...", ANI reported.
7:16 AM
Polls officials must abide by their constitutional responsibilities: Rahul Gandhi
7:15 AM
PDP will fully support return, rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley: Mehbooba Mufti
7:14 AM
First Published: May 20 2024 | 7:13 AM IST