LS polls: Why PM Modi will file nomination from Varanasi around 11:40 am

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to file his nomination from the Varanasi constituency in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, May 14, for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Prior to filing his nomination papers, PM Modi offered prayers at the Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Scheduled between 11:40 am and 12 noon, the Prime Minister's submission of nomination papers holds a significant astrological timing. This timing coincides with the occurrence of Pushya Nakshatra and Ganga Saptami on May 14. Astrologer Pandit Rishi Dwivedi explained that according to the scriptures, this celestial alignment is auspicious for undertaking significant endeavours, ensuring their successful completion.

"It is believed that doing any work on this day leads to the fulfilment of one's wish. If any work is done in Pushya Nakshatra, its completion is considered certain," he told the Hindustan Times (HT).

Following his visit to Namo Ghat, PM Modi is expected to pay his respects at the Baba Kaal Bhairav temple before collecting the necessary paperwork for his nomination. Subsequently, he will proceed to file his papers from Varanasi, followed by a meeting with party members and ministers.

Ahead of filing his nomination, PM Modi expressed his deep bond with Varanasi, stating, "My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable... all I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words!"

The Prime Minister held a mega roadshow along a six-kilometre route in Varanasi to bolster his campaign on Monday evening. He was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP state president Chaudhary Bhupendra Singh. After the roadshow, PM Modi, along with Adityanath and other BJP leaders, visited the Kashi Vishwanath Dham to offer prayers.

Varanasi, considered a stronghold for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and PM Modi, is scheduled to vote on June 1 during the seventh and final phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.