Lok Sabha Elections 2024: This is what the results look like at 9 am

After a marathon six-week, seven-phase voting, votes are being counted for the Lok Sabha elections 2024 and results will be known today. The counting of votes has started amid tight security.

In early trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance had already crossed the majority mark of 272. At 9 am, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was leading ahead with 260 seats. The INDIA bloc was trailing behind at 168 seats.

In Delhi, the BJP maintained a lead in 6 seats. However, the INDIA alliance has managed to open its account on one seat, as per the 9 am trends.

In J&K, the INDIA bloc was leading on two seats, while BJP was ahead on two seats.

In Tamil Nadu, the BJP appears to have opened its account as it was leading on two seats while the DMK was ahead on 32 seats.

In West Bengal, the BJP was ahead on 15 seats, while Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress was trending on 19 seats.

In Haryana, the BJP was ahead on 4 while the INDIA bloc was leading on 4 seats.

Voting for 543 Lok Sabha seats took place between April 19 and June 1, with each seat electing one representative to the Lower House of Parliament. A party or coalition needs a majority of 272 seats to form the government.

This year's Lok Sabha election was the second-longest since India's first election in 1951-52. Election trends typically emerge within an hour of counting, with clear results by the afternoon of the counting day. Poll officials have stated that the counting of EVM votes will begin 30 minutes after the postal ballot count.

The BJP has set ambitious targets this time, aiming for 370 seats for itself and 400 seats for the NDA. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP's primary campaigner, participated in over 200 public meetings, including rallies and roadshows.

The Congress, weakened by electoral losses and defections, is part of the Opposition bloc INDIA, challenging the BJP. The INDIA bloc's campaign included joint rallies by various Opposition leaders.

The contest between the BJP and the INDIA alliance in the Lok Sabha polls represents a broader ideological battle.