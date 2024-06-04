Election Results LIVE: NDA takes lead on 252 seats in early trends, INDIA bloc at 160

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: The NDA spearheaded by the BJP and INDIA bloc led by the Congress are vying to attain a majority mark of 272 seats needed to form the government.
Exit polls' data released on Saturday evening have projected a landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP-led) National Democratic Alliance (NDA), all eyes are now set on the results today. Excited by the exit polls data, BJP workers are preparing celebrations across the country with PM Narendra Modi likely to address the party workers at the party headquarters. The united opposition, the INDIA bloc, on the other hand, has rejected the exit polls' data. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, when asked about the number of seats his party is expecting in a viral video, referreed to Sidhu Moosewaala's song "295" and said that INDIA bloc is going to win 295 seats in the general elections.
First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 7:51 AM IST