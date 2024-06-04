Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Election Results LIVE: NDA takes lead on 252 seats in early trends, INDIA bloc at 160
Election Results LIVE: NDA takes lead on 252 seats in early trends, INDIA bloc at 160

Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 Live Updates: The NDA spearheaded by the BJP and INDIA bloc led by the Congress are vying to attain a majority mark of 272 seats needed to form the government.

Polling official, EVM, election
Polling officials sit next to the EVM and other election material at a distribution center before dispatch, on the eve of the seventh and last phase of the Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi, Friday, May 31, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 8:53 AM IST
Exit polls' data released on Saturday evening have projected a landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP-led) National Democratic Alliance (NDA), all eyes are now set on the results today. Excited by the exit polls data, BJP workers are preparing celebrations across the country with PM Narendra Modi likely to address the party workers at the party headquarters. The united opposition, the INDIA bloc, on the other hand, has rejected the exit polls' data. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, when asked about the number of seats his party is expecting in a viral video, referreed to Sidhu Moosewaala's song "295" and said that INDIA bloc is going to win 295 seats in the general elections.

Major exit polls have predicted a huge victory for the BJP. ABP-CVoter has predicted 368 seats for the BJP-led NDA, with the INDIA bloc picking up 167. India Today-Axis My India & News24-Today's Chanakya are expecting a whopping 361 to 401 seats. Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc is projected to secure around 145 seats. TV9 Bharatvars also gave the NDA a solid 342 seats to the NDA, with 166 for the opposition. With the counting set to begin at 8 AM today, June 4, BJP is already leading on two Lok Sabha seats of Indore and Surat. Congress candidate from Surat, Nilesh Kumbhani’s nomination form was rejected by the District Election Officer after three proposers submitted affidavits saying the signatures on the form were not theirs. A similar story unfolded in Indore with Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam withdrawing his nomination, leaving BJP's candidate the only contender from the seat.

8:53 AM

Early trends shows NDA goes past 250-mark

Very early trends showed that BJP-led NDA has established a lead on 250 seats while the Opposition’s INDIA bloc is at 122 seats. It is important to note that these are very early trends and will keep changing as the counting of votes progresses.

8:39 AM

DMK posts early leads in Tamil Nadu

The ruling DMK took an early lead in a number of constituencies across Tamil Nadu as election officials first took up the count of postal ballots at 8 am today.
Chief Minister M K Stalin-led party's star candidates Kanimozhi (Thoothukudi), T R Baalu (Sriperumbudur) and Dayanidhi Maran (Central Chennai) were among the ruling party leaders who were leading in modest numbers at the close of count of postal ballots 

8:33 AM

Election Results 2024 LIVE update: PM Modi leads from Varanasi, Rahul Gandhi leading from Wayanad

8:31 AM

Election Results LIVE: Early trends show NDA is leading on 152 seats

The BJP-led NDA reportedly took the lead in the early trends as the counting of votes for Lok Sabha elections 2024 elections began at 8 am, according to TV reports.

NDA - 152
INDIA bloc- 90

8:23 AM

Election Results LIVE: Early trends show NDA lead

As the counting of postal ballots begins, very early trends showed NDA's lead in many seats ahead of the INDIA bloc.

8:18 AM

Election Results LIVE updates: First leads in

First leads are in as vote counting began at 8 am. 
NDA - 53
INDIA bloc - 40

8:15 AM

Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: Counting of votes begins with postal ballots

The counting of votes has kicked off with postal ballots. 

8:14 AM

India begins counting votes cast in Lok Sabha elections

Counting of votes begins for 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

8:03 AM

Postal ballot counting to begin first, votes for Andhra, Odisha Assemblies also to be counted

Postal ballot counting to begin first. Counting is also being done for Andhra Pradesh and Odisha Assembly elections as well as by-elections to Assembly Constituencies.

8:00 AM

Counting to begin soon, BJP leads uncontested in Surat, Indore

With the counting set to begin at 8 AM today, June 4, BJP is already leading on two Lok Sabha seats of Indore and Surat. Congress candidate from Surat, Nilesh Kumbhani’s nomination form was rejected by the District Election Officer after three proposers submitted affidavits saying the signatures on the form were not theirs. A similar story unfolded in Indore with Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam withdrawing his nomination, leaving BJP's candidate the only contender from the seat.

7:58 AM

Congress rejects exit polls, Rahul Gandhi expects 295 seats for INDIA bloc

Major exit polls have predicted a huge victory for the BJP. ABP-CVoter has predicted 368 seats for the BJP-led NDA, with the INDIA bloc picking up 167. India Today-Axis My India & News24-Today's Chanakya are expecting a whopping 361 to 401 seats. Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc is projected to secure around 145 seats. TV9 Bharatvars also gave the NDA a solid 342 seats to the NDA, with 166 for the opposition.

7:56 AM

As exit polls predict a BJP landslide, all eyes on results today

Exit polls' data released on Saturday evening have projected a landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP-led) National Democratic Alliance (NDA), all eyes are now set on the results today. Excited by the exit polls data, BJP workers are preparing celebrations across the country with PM Narendra Modi likely to address the party workers at the party headquarters. The united opposition, the INDIA bloc, on the other hand, has rejected the exit polls' data. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, when asked about the number of seats his party is expecting in a viral video, referreed to Sidhu Moosewaala's song "295" and said that INDIA bloc is going to win 295 seats in the general elections.
First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 7:51 AM IST

