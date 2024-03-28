Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha elections: Filing of nominations for second phase begins

Lok Sabha elections: Filing of nominations for second phase begins

The last date for filing nomination papers for this phase is April 4

Vehicles after being flagged off to raise voter awareness ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Bhopal, March 20, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 8:42 AM IST
The process of filing nominations for 88 parliamentary seats across 12 states in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections began on Thursday.

The notification for the second phase of the parliamentary polls -- to be held on April 26 -- was issued by the Election Commission on behalf of the president early on Thursday.

The last date for filing nomination papers for this phase is April 4.

On April 5, the nomination papers will be scrutinised in all states and Union Territories, except Jammu and Kashmir.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the scrutiny will be held on April 6.

Polling in one part of the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency will also be held during this phase. The notification for elections in the Outer Manipur constituency was included in the gazette notification issued for the first phase on March 20.

Fifteen assembly segments in the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency will go to the polls in the first phase on April 19. Thirteen assembly segments of the constituency will go to the polls on April 26.

The states and Union Territories going to the polls in the second phase are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal, apart from one part of the Outer Manipur seat.

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 8:42 AM IST

