PM's first visit to J-K since Article 370 abrogation; 10 things to know

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha elections: SP, Congress to focus on Muslim votes in Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday amid his ongoing tour to multiple states ahead of the elections. This will be his first trip there since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, a move that revoked the special status of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated it into two union territories (UT) - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The PM's engagements during the visit include a wide range of activities, including launching multiple development projects for the UT as well as the rest of the country. While hundreds are expected to participate in the event to welcome Modi, INDIA ally and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has alleged that the crowd is being arranged against their will in a bid to attribute the PM's event a "success."

Here are top ten updates on PM's J&K visit today: 1) Heightened security measures have been put in place in Srinagar for Modi's visit. The city has been declared a "temporary red zone" for the operation of drones and quadcopters with immediate effect. All unauthorised drone operations in the red zone are liable to be penalised as per relevant provisions of Drone Rules, 2021 according to the Srinagar Police.

2) At around 12 noon, the PM will reach the Srinagar stadium, where he will participate in the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme, an official press release by the Centre stated. Modi will dedicate to the nation about Rs 5,000 crore worth of project - Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) - to boost the agri-economy in the UT.

3) HADP is an integrated program related to activities in the three major domains of the agri-economy, viz. Horticulture, Agriculture, and Livestock husbandry in J&K. The programme is expected to equip about 2.5 lakh farmers with skill development via a dedicated Daksh Kisan portal. About 2,000 Kisan Khidmat Ghars will be established, and robust value chains will be put in place for the welfare of the farming community..." the press release stated.

4) In a bid to boost tourism, he will also dedicate to the nation and launch multiple projects related to the sector worth more than Rs 1,400 crore. These will be launched under the 'Swadesh Darshan and PRASHAD (Pilgrimage Rejuvenation And Spiritual, Heritage Augmentation Drive) scheme, including the project for 'Integrated Development of Hazratbal Shrine' in Srinagar. In total, he will launch about 43 projects aimed at developing pilgrimage and tourist sites across India.

Dekho Apna Desh poll launch 5) He will further launch 'Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice Tourist Destination Poll'. The nation-wide poll is aimed at "engaging with the citizens to identify most preferred tourist attractions and understand tourist perceptions across five tourism categories - spiritual, cultural & heritage, nature & wildlife, adventure, and other categories," the Centre said. The poll exercise is being hosted on the MyGov platform.





READ: PM to inaugurate, lay foundation of projects worth Rs 18,000 cr: Assam CM 6) Additionally, he will launch the 'Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign'. It is aimed at inspiring the Indian diaspora to become Incredible India ambassadors and promote tourism to India, the Centre said.

7) Modi will also announce 42 tourist destinations selected under Challenge Based Destination Development (CBDD) Scheme. The scheme was announced in the last budget and is aimed at "providing end-to-end tourist experiences by catalysing the development of tourist destinations," the Centre noted. "The 42 destinations have been identified in four categories (16 in culture & heritage destination; 11 in spiritual destinations; 10 in ecotourism and 'Amrit Dharohar'; and five in vibrant villages)."

8) Modi will also distribute appointment orders to about 1000 new Government recruits of Jammu and Kashmir and beneficiaries of government schemes.

INDIA ally Omar Abdullah criticises Modi govt

9) Criticising the Centre in a post on 'X' (formerly Twitter), Abdullah claimed that "…almost none of the people there will be attending of their own free will. The dictatorial J&K govt has pulled out all stops to give the PM a crowd because the BJP can't manage anything in J&K without the administration. "

10) According to Abdullah, the employees have been "threatened with disciplinary action" if they refuse to participate in the PM's event. "Employees, men & women both, in their 1000s are being asked to assemble between 4:30 AM & 5:30 AM in the freezing temperatures to be bused to the venue. This participation isn't optional, it's compulsory. Employees who don't show up are being threatened with disciplinary action…," he claimed.