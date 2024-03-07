PM's first visit to J-K since Article 370 abrogation; 10 things to know

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Here are top ten updates on PM's J&K visit today: 1) Heightened security measures have been put in place in Srinagar for Modi's visit. The city has been declared a "temporary red zone" for the operation of drones and quadcopters with immediate effect. All unauthorised drone operations in the red zone are liable to be penalised as per relevant provisions of Drone Rules, 2021 according to the Srinagar Police.
2) At around 12 noon, the PM will reach the Srinagar stadium, where he will participate in the 'Viksit Bharat Viksit Jammu Kashmir' programme, an official press release by the Centre stated. Modi will dedicate to the nation about Rs 5,000 crore worth of project - Holistic Agriculture Development Programme (HADP) - to boost the agri-economy in the UT.
Dekho Apna Desh poll launch 5) He will further launch 'Dekho Apna Desh People's Choice Tourist Destination Poll'. The nation-wide poll is aimed at "engaging with the citizens to identify most preferred tourist attractions and understand tourist perceptions across five tourism categories - spiritual, cultural & heritage, nature & wildlife, adventure, and other categories," the Centre said. The poll exercise is being hosted on the MyGov platform.
6) Additionally, he will launch the 'Chalo India Global Diaspora Campaign'. It is aimed at inspiring the Indian diaspora to become Incredible India ambassadors and promote tourism to India, the Centre said.
READ: PM to inaugurate, lay foundation of projects worth Rs 18,000 cr: Assam CM
