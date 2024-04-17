Responding to a query on who will be the INDIA bloc's prime ministerial face, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the alliance needs to win the elections first. The Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka said after Congress won Assembly polls in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh things are looking "positive and good." Kharge also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is already charting programmes for next five years calling all secretaries, and "this kind of overconfidence and arrogance is not good for the country and democracy." Reacting to Modi's claims about NDA winning over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, Kharge said, "Luckily, he has not said 'ab ki baar 600 par'. This egoistic propaganda, undermining the opposition and portraying that everything is me is unfortunate."

Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday asserted the INDIA bloc will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi adding that the arrest of his party's senior leaders will hurt the poll prospects of the BJP. Singh told reporters at a press conference that voters have realised that they are under severe stress due to inflation, unemployment and corruption. Reacting to question on how the AAP and Congress would perform in Delhi where they have reached a four-is-to-three seat-sharing deal, he said that the two parties are hopeful of winning all seven seats in the national capital. He added that the country will vote for a change in this General Elections.