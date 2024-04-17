Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LS polls LIVE: First we need to win elections, says Kharge on INDIA bloc's PM choice

General Elections 2024 news updates: Catch all the news updates on the announcements related to Lok Sabha polls here

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
Mallikarjun Kharge,Kharge,Mallikarjun

Mallikarjun Kharge during a press conference after multiple OBC organisations extended support to INDIA Alliance, at his residence, in New Delhi, April 13, 2024. (PTI: Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Responding to a query on who will be the INDIA bloc's prime ministerial face, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge stated that the alliance needs to win the elections first. The Rajya Sabha MP from Karnataka said after Congress won Assembly polls in Karnataka, Telangana and Himachal Pradesh things are looking "positive and good." Kharge also said Prime Minister Narendra Modi is already charting programmes for next five years calling all secretaries, and "this kind of overconfidence and arrogance is not good for the country and democracy." Reacting to Modi's claims about NDA winning over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, Kharge said, "Luckily, he has not said 'ab ki baar 600 par'. This egoistic propaganda, undermining the opposition and portraying that everything is me is unfortunate."

Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday asserted the INDIA bloc will win all seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi adding  that the arrest of his party's senior leaders will hurt the poll prospects of the BJP. Singh told reporters at a press conference that voters have realised that they are under severe stress due to inflation, unemployment and corruption. Reacting to question on how the AAP and Congress would perform in Delhi where they have reached a four-is-to-three seat-sharing deal, he said that the two parties are hopeful of winning all seven seats in the national capital. He added that the country will vote for a change in this General Elections.

9:12 AM

Lok Sabh elections 2024: First we need to win polls, says Kharge on INDIA bloc's PM choice

Responding to a question on  who will be the INDIA bloc's prime ministerial face, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said that the alliance needs to win the elections first. On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's claims about NDA winning over 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, Kharge said, "Luckily, he has not said 'ab ki baar 600 par'. This egoistic propaganda, undermining the opposition and portraying that everything is me is unfortunate."
Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Narendra Modi Rahul Gandhi BJP Congress mallikarjun kharge All India Trinamool Congress DMK

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 17 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEJio Financial ServicesTesla Lays-offChina Q1 GDPIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon