LIVE: Kejriwal arrested to distract from poll bonds 'scam', says Kerala CM

The electoral bonds scam is the biggest corruption ever seen in India and the BJP government at the Centre arrested Arvind Kejriwal to divert attention from the same, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan stated. At the third consecutive rally organised here by the CPI(M) against the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) on Sunday, Vijayan said the BJP-led Centre and the Sangh Parivar give scant regard to the rule of the law in the country. "The Union government, BJP, Sangh Parivar, they all very well know that the Supreme Court order on the electoral bond scam was harmful to them. They wanted to divert the attention from this topic and for that they have arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal," Vijayan said.

Vijayan said when the idea of electoral bonds was floated, the CPI(M) had opposed it as it was a tool for corruption and moved the Supreme Court against it.

With the arrest of Kejriwal, Vijayan alleged the Sangh Parivar was trying to impress that they are above the law of the land and will do anything to implement their agenda. Congress leaders from Goa have been asked to congregate at Delhi by the party's central leadership to decide on candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in the state. "The party is considering the names of leaders like Viriato Fernandes, Francisco Sardinha (sitting MP from South Goa seat), Girish Chodankar and Amit Patkar for South Goa seat. There is also the possibility of Alemao as he belongs to the minority community," he said. Leader of Opposition Yuri Alemao, Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Amit Patkar and South Goa election coordinator Altone D'Costa have been called, a functionary told news agency PTI.