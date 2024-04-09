Lok Sabha polls LIVE: PM Narendra Modi to hold roadshow in Chennai today

Ahead of the April 19 Lok Sabha polls in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a roadshow in Chennai on Tuesday. The roadshow will be conducted at Thiyagaraya Road in the city's T Nagar locality. BJP state chief K Annamalai had earlier stated the roadshow will be covering segments of both South Chennai and Central Chennai. Tamilisai Soundararjan is BJP's South Chennai candidate while Vinoj P Selvam is taking on DMK heavyweight Dayanidhi Maran from Central Chennai.
An analysis of the affidavits submitted by candidates showed that Ten out of the 37 candidates contesting from the three Lok Sabha seats of Jalpaiguri (SC), Cooch Behar (SC), and Alipurduar (ST) in West Bengal are crorepatis. Polling for Jalpaiguri, Cooch Behar and Alipurduar Lok Sabha constituencies will be held in the first phase on April 19. The West Bengal Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), which analysed the affidavits, on Monday, said three independents, two each from the BJP and Trinamool Congress and one candidate each from the CPI(M), Congress, and the RSP are crorepatis. CPI(M)'s Debraj Barman, contesting from the Jalpaiguri (SC) Lok Sabha seat, has assets worth Rs 3,89,89,468, the highest among the lot. SUCI's Chandan Oraon, contesting from Alipurduar (ST), is the poorest with assets totalling Rs 12,117. The analysis revealed that five candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves, out of which four have serious offences registered against them, it said. The study of the candidates showed that 16 of them have qualifications between class 8 and 12, while 20 are graduates or have higher education degrees.
General Elections 2024: Amit Shah to address rally, take part in roadshow in Assam today
BJP leader and Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Assam today to campaign for BJP Lok Sabha candidates in the state. "Tomorrow will be in Assam to attend a mega rally in Lakhimpur Lok Sabha and a roadshow in Tinsukia (Dibrugarh Lok Sabha). Assam is set to secure Modi Ji's goal of '400 paar'. Eager to meet the state's vibrant people," Shah had posted on X.
10:50 AM
Lok Sabha polls update: JJP Haryana unit chief Nishan Singh quits party
Jannayak Janta Party's general secretary Kamlesh Saini and Haryana unit chief Nishan Singh on Monday quit the party. Another JJP leader, Mamata Kataria, former JJP state women secretary, stated she has also quit the party. The developments have come as a significant setback blow to the five-and-a-half-year-old party, which recently separated from the BJP.
10:09 AM
Ten out of 37 candidates contesting in WB are crorepatis, shows analysis
9:59 AM
General Elections update 2024: EC to place GPS location tracker in vehicles used for LS polls in WB
The Election Commission of India (ECI) has decided top place GPS location tracking system in all vehicles that will be used for polling purposes in West Bengal, an official said on Monday. "The GPS tracking system will be used to monitor the movement of EVMs and other polling materials from the distribution/dispersion centre and receipt centre (DCRC) to the polling station on the day before the elections, and to ensure that no tampering occurs while bringing them to the strong room after polling," the official said.
9:08 AM
Lok Sabha polls update: PM Modi to hold roadshow in Chennai today
