This election is for 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Bihar', says PM Modi at Gaya rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a public meeting in Gaya today as part of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign. PM Modi will later attend a rally in Purnea, Bihar. This will be his third visit to Bihar in about two weeks.
Gaya will go to polling in the first phase on April 19 while Purnea will vote in the second phase on April 26. PM Modi will also address a rally in Balurghat and Raiganj of West Bengal today. Both the constituencies will vote in the second phase of polls on April 26. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally in Palora of Jammu and Kotdwar in Uttarakhand today. Jammu votes on April 26 and Kotdwar under Gadwal constituency will vote in the first phase of voting on April 19.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, stating the prime minister is telling people who have tasted "appetisers" such as "record breaking" unemployment and "back-breaking" inflation that he will serve the "main course" in 2047. His remarks were in reference to PM Modi's statement at rallies recently that the work he has done in the last 10 years is just an "appetiser" and the "main course" is yet to come. In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Record-breaking unemployment, back-breaking inflation, farmers martyred due to debt burden and government repression, helpless laborers, tortured traders, the weakest rupee in history against the dollar and the world's biggest corruption 'electoral bond'!"
Lok Sabha poll fight between 'vikas purush' Modi and Rahul's ragtag alliance: Maha Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis
The 2024 General Elections is a fight between 'vikas purush' Narendra Modi on one side and the 'khichdi yuti' (ragtag alliance) of Rahul Gandhi on the other, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis stated on Monday. Addressing rallies in Tumsar, Tirora and Paoni, he asked people to ensure Modi becomes prime minister for a third time. He said Modi was the engine while all ruling allies were coaches and there was place for all to sit, whereas the opposition INDIA bloc is full of so-called engines without coaches.
General Elections 2024: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant addresses Navmatadaar Sammelan
BJP chief Nadda holds roadshow in support of NDA ally O Panneerselvam
BJP National President JP Nadda is holding a roadshow in support of alliance partner O Panneerselvam in Perambalur, Tamil Nadu. Former Tamil Nadu CM O Panneerselvam is standing for election from Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency.
PM Modi in Bihar: Corruption flourished like industry during RJD regime in Bihar, says prime minister
"RJD has ruled Bihar for several years but they don't have the guts to discuss the work done by their government. RJD is the biggest face of jungle raj in Bihar...RJD has given only two things to Bihar - jungle raj aur bhrashtachar," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today.
Congress, RJD only play politics in the name of social justice: PM Modi in Gaya
Prime Minister came down heavily on the Congress today, stating that the party lost opportunity to make India a 'Samridh Bharat.' At a public meeting in Gaya, PM Modi asserted that the Congress and RJD only play politics in the name of social justice.
250 million have been brought out of poverty by your 'sevak': PM Modi at Gaya rally
News update: This election is for 'Viksit Bharat' and 'Viksit Bihar', says PM Modi at Gaya rally
PM Modi attends election rally in Gaya
Lok Sabha polls 2024: BSP fields Athar Jamal Lari against PM Modi in Varanasi
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has announced names of candidates for 11 Lok Sabha constituencies and fielded Athar Jamal Lari against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in from Varanasi.
If guarantees of 2014 were not fulfilled, then what is the assurance of these?: Harish Rawat on BJP's promises
Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat took a jab at the Bharatiya Janata Party's slogan, "Modi ki guarantee," quipping that if the guarantees of 2014 were not fulfilled, then what is the assurance of these guarantees? "PM Modi should tell who was that who had said in 2014 that 15 lakhs will come in every account, who had said that two crore jobs will be given, black money will be eliminated, corruption will be eliminated, and farmers' income will be doubled. Who knows, he might have been a different Modi. If the guarantees of 2014 were not fulfilled, then what is the assurance of these guarantees? He talks about the poor and his friends are big capitalists," he said.
Election officials leave by helicopter for Naxal-hit areas in Chhattisgarh
Ahead of the General Elections 2024, polling teams leave by helicopter to Naxal-hit areas, in Narayanpur, Chhattisgarh. Eleven Lok Sabha constituencies in Chhattisgarh will go to polls in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7. Bastar will be the only seat to go to polls in the first phase on April 19.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra scheduled to participate in Congress roadshows in Assam and Tripura today
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to be participate in two roadshows in Jorhat in Assam and Agartala in Tripura, today.
