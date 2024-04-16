Lok Sabha polls 2024 LIVE news: PM Modi to campaign in Bihar, West Bengal today



Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, stating the prime minister is telling people who have tasted "appetisers" such as "record breaking" unemployment and "back-breaking" inflation that he will serve the "main course" in 2047. His remarks were in reference to PM Modi's statement at rallies recently that the work he has done in the last 10 years is just an "appetiser" and the "main course" is yet to come. In a post on X, Gandhi said, "Record-breaking unemployment, back-breaking inflation, farmers martyred due to debt burden and government repression, helpless laborers, tortured traders, the weakest rupee in history against the dollar and the world's biggest corruption 'electoral bond'!"

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies across two states on April 16 as part of Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) campaign. PM Modi is set to address public meetings in Gaya and Purnea of Bihar. This will be his third visit to Bihar in about two weeks. Gaya will go to polling in the first phase on April 19 while Purnea will vote in the second phase on April 26. PM Modi will also address a rally in Balurghat and Raiganj of West Bengal today. Both the constituencies will vote in the second phase of polls on April 26. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a rally in Palora of Jammu and Kotdwar in Uttarakhand today. Jammu votes on April 26 and Kotdwar under Gadwal constituency will vote in the first phase of voting on April 19.