Lok Sabha elections: MCD removes over 520,000 political ads in Delhi

The advertisements were in the form of hoardings, posters, banners, wall paintings, signages and flags

A worker arranges masks of PM Modi ahead of Lok Sabha elections, in Jammu, Tuesday, March 19, 2024. (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 6:45 AM IST
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has removed 5,20,042 political advertisements from across its 12 zones in view of the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha elections, according to an official document.

The advertisements were in the form of hoardings, posters, banners, wall paintings, signages and flags, it stated.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force on March 16 with the Election Commission (EC) announcing the schedule for the general elections. Delhi will vote on May 25 in the sixth phase of the seven-phase polls. Counting of votes is on June 4.

The civic body has taken down 2,57,280 hoardings, 1,92,601 banners or wall paintings and posters, 40,022 removable signages and 30,139 removable flags, the document issued on Monday said.

The action pertains to the EC's directives to take down all political advertisements from government, public and private properties in view of the MCC being in force till the elections conclude.

According to the EC's order, any kind of poster, hoarding or banner in a public place which promotes any political party or leader has to be removed within 24 hours of the election schedule announcement.

The MCD has 12 zones -- Rohini Zone, City SP Zone, Civil Lines Zone, Karol Bagh Zone, Narela Zone, Keshavpurm Zone, South Zone, West Zone, Najafgarh Zone, Central Zone, Shahadara North Zone and Shahadara South Zone.

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 6:44 AM IST

