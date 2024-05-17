LS polls LIVE: PM Modi to address rally in Mumbai, Delhi CM Kejriwal to hold roadshow in Amritsar

Ahead of the fifth phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. Mumbai traffic police has banned parking on 14 roads in the area as it is anticipated that several VVIPs will be travelling for the event, The Indian Express reported. Over 40,000 people are expected to attend the NDA event. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will also hold joint rallies in Uttar Pradesh. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will also hold a roadshow in Amritsar.

Defence Minister and senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh on Thursday dubbed as "absurd and unfortunate" Delhi chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's remarks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "retirement" and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "removal". Slamming Kejriwal during a public meeting in Rajajipuram, Singh said, "The chief minister of Delhi said that Modi ji will not become the prime minister after the 2024 elections. I am surprised. He has just come out on bail, he has to go to jail again after June 1 and he is talking such nonsense about the prime minister of India." "The entire country wants Modi ji to be the prime minister in 2024 as well as 2029," he added. Kejriwal on Thursday reiterated his claim that PM Modi will retire from politics once he attains 75 years of age in 2025, in accordance with the saffron party's rules, and added that the prime minister is seeking votes for Union Home Minister Amit Shah as his successor.