LS polls LIVE: PM Modi to address rally in Mumbai, Delhi CM Kejriwal to hold roadshow in Amritsar

Ahead of the fifth phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a rally at Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. Mumbai traffic police has banned parking on 14 roads in the area as it is anticipated that several VVIPs will be travelling for the event, The Indian Express reported. Over 40,000 people are expected to attend the NDA event. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav will also hold joint rallies in Uttar Pradesh. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal will also hold a roadshow in Amritsar.
First Published: May 17 2024 | 9:08 AM IST