LS polls LIVE: Election Commission asks 'X' to take down Karnataka BJP's clip on Muslim quota

The Election Commission on Tuesday asked micro blogging platform 'X' to "immediately" take down an animated video shared by the Karnataka unit of the BJP on reservation for the Muslim community. The EC wrote a letter to X flagging the non-compliance of the directive of the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer to the social media platform on taking down the video. The poll body stated that the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka registered an FIR in this connection and wrote to 'X' on May 5 to take down the objectionable post as per the provisions of the Information Technology Act and the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday night said nephew Akash Anand is no longer her political heir or the party's National Coordinator. Anand was demoted this evening, days after a police case was filed against him for a derogatory comment against the BJP. The former Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief minister said she has taken the decision in the interest of the party and the movement and till the time Anand gains "full maturity".
On social media platform X, Mayawati said, "BSP is also a movement for self-respect and self-esteem of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and social change for which Shri Kanshi Ram ji and I have dedicated our entire lives and a new generation is also being prepared to give it momentum."
"In the same sequence, along with promoting other people in the party, I declared Shri Akash Anand as the National Coordinator and successor, but in the larger interest of the party and the movement, he is being separated from both these important responsibilities until he attains full maturity," read her second post. His father, Anand Kumar, will continue to fulfil his responsibilities in the party, she added.
BJP wants to win 400-plus seats to change Constitution, says former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray allged the BJP-led NDA wants to win more than 400 Lok Sabha seats so that it can change the Constitution. "For them (BJP) the Constitution of India is like a burden. They think why should they follow the Constitution written by a Dalit? They want 400-plus seats so that they can change the Constitution written by Dr B R Ambedkar," the former state chief minister claimed at a poll rally in Dhule.
10:21 AM
Odisha saw 'rampant corruption in the form of percentage commission during the BJD rule': BJP
The BJP on Tuesday claimed that the party will form a government in Odisha in June after the announcement of assembly election results as the people in the state are fed up with "corruption and misrule" by the ruling BJD. At a press conference here, BJP national vice-president Baijayant Panda highlighted the key promises made by the saffron party in its manifesto for the state and claimed that Odisha witnessed "rampant corruption in the form of PC (percentage commission) during the BJD rule". Panda's comment comes a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday called himself "son of Lord Jagannath"
9:58 AM
Lok Sabha polls 2024: PM Modi to hold road show in Varanasi on May 13 before filing nomination
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will file his nomination papers from the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on May 14 and before filling his nomination papers, he will hold a road show in his parliamentary constituency on May 13. The roadshow will go until Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.
9:55 AM
Mayawati drops nephew as heir till he becomes 'mature'
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday night announced that her nephew Akash Anand is no longer her political heir or the party's National Coordinator. The former Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief minister said she has taken the decision in the interest of the party and the movement and till the time Anand gains "full maturity".
9:11 AM
ECI directs 'X' to take down Karnataka BJP's clip on Muslim quota
The Election Commission on Tuesday asked micro blogging platform 'X' to "immediately" take down an animated video shared by the Karnataka unit of the BJP on reservation for the Muslim community. The EC wrote a letter to X flagging the non-compliance of the directive of the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer to the social media platform on taking down the video.