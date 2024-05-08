LS polls LIVE: Election Commission asks 'X' to take down Karnataka BJP's clip on Muslim quota

The Election Commission on Tuesday asked micro blogging platform 'X' to "immediately" take down an animated video shared by the Karnataka unit of the BJP on reservation for the Muslim community. The EC wrote a letter to X flagging the non-compliance of the directive of the Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer to the social media platform on taking down the video. The poll body stated that the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka registered an FIR in this connection and wrote to 'X' on May 5 to take down the objectionable post as per the provisions of the Information Technology Act and the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021.



Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Tuesday night said nephew Akash Anand is no longer her political heir or the party's National Coordinator. Anand was demoted this evening, days after a police case was filed against him for a derogatory comment against the BJP. The former Uttar Pradesh (UP) chief minister said she has taken the decision in the interest of the party and the movement and till the time Anand gains "full maturity".

On social media platform X, Mayawati said, "BSP is also a movement for self-respect and self-esteem of Baba Saheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar and social change for which Shri Kanshi Ram ji and I have dedicated our entire lives and a new generation is also being prepared to give it momentum."

"In the same sequence, along with promoting other people in the party, I declared Shri Akash Anand as the National Coordinator and successor, but in the larger interest of the party and the movement, he is being separated from both these important responsibilities until he attains full maturity," read her second post. His father, Anand Kumar, will continue to fulfil his responsibilities in the party, she added.