Lok Sabha elections: Rahul Gandhi to file nomination today in Wayanad

Voting in Kerala for the Lok Sabha polls this year will be on April 26

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during a media briefing, at AICC headquarters, in New Delhi, Thursday, March 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Wayanad(Kerala)
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 9:56 AM IST
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will arrive here on Wednesday to file his nomination papers for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

He will also hold a roadshow in the constituency where he had won in the 2019 Parliament polls with a massive margin of over four lakh votes.

Rahul will arrive by helicopter at Muppainad, a village here, and will travel by road till Kalpetta, the party said.

At 11 am, he will hold a roadshow from Kalpetta in which he will be accompanied by his sister Priyanka Gandhi and AICC general secretaries K C Venugopal and Deepa Das, AICC in-charge of the National Students' Union of India Kanhaiya Kumar as well as Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan and KPCC acting president M M Hassan, Congress said.

It said that thousands of party workers and supporters are likely to turn up for the roadshow.

The roadshow will end near the Civil Station here at around noon after which Rahul will submit his nomination papers to the District Collector, the party said.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi won after polling 7,06,367 votes out of a total of 10,92,197 with his closest rival -- CPI's P P Suneer -- receiving only 2,74,597 votes.

Voting in Kerala for the Lok Sabha polls this year will be on April 26.

Topics :Rahul GandhiIndian National CongressKerala ElectionsLok Sabha electionsLok Sabha

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 9:55 AM IST

