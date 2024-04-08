Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls 2024: All you need to know about phase seven of polls

Lok Sabha polls 2024: All you need to know about phase seven of polls

The elections for the seventh phase will be held on June 1 in 57 constituencies, and it will cover eight states and UTs

Photo: PTI
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 11:39 AM IST
The Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the Lok Sabha elections 2024 in seven phases between April 19 and June 1, with results on June 4.

There are a total of 543 seats in the Lok Sabha. Of these, 412 are for general, while 84 are reserved for Scheduled caste (SC) candidates, and 47 for Scheduled tribe (ST) candidates.

Phase 1: Elections in this phase will be held on April 19 in 102 constituencies spread in 21 states and Union Territories.

Phase 2: Elections will be held on April 26 in 89 constituencies. It will cover 12 states and Union Territories.

Phase 3: Elections will be held on May 7 in 94 constituencies. The third phase will cover 12 states and Union Territories.

Phase 4: Elections will be held on May 13 in 96 constituencies. This phase will cover 10 states and Union Territories.

Phase 5: Elections will be held on May 20 in 49 constituencies. The fifth phase will cover eight states and Union Territories.

Phase 6: Elections will be held on May 25 in 57 constituencies. It will cover seven states and Union territories.

Phase 7:

The elections for the seventh phase will be held on June 1 in 57 constituencies, and it will cover eight states and Union Territories. The states that are going to the poll in this phase are: Bihar (eight constituencies), Himachal Pradesh (four), Jharkhand (three), Odisha (six), Punjab (13), Uttar Pradesh (13), West Bengal (nine), Chandigarh (one constituency).

The 57 constituencies to go to polls in the seventh phase on June 1 are Nalanda, Patna Sahib, Pataliputra, Arrah, Buxar, Sasaram, Karakat, Jahanabad, Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Shimla, Rajmahal, Dumka, Godda, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Gurdaspur, Amritsar, Khadoor Sahib, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Ludhiana, Fatehgarh Sahib, Faridkot, Firozpur, Bathinda, Sangrur, Patiala, Maharajganj, Gorakhpur, Kushi Nagar, Deoria, Bansgaon, Ghosi, Salempur, Ballia, Ghazipur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Mirzapur, Robertsganj, Dum Dum, Barasat, Basirhat, Jaynagar, Mathurapur, Diamond Harbour, Jadavpur, Kolkata Dakshin, Kolkata Uttar, and Chandigarh.

Lok Sabha elections 2024 Phase 7: Key dates

Date of notification: May 7
Last date of filing nomination: May 14
Scrutiny of nominations: May 15
Polling date: June 1
Result: June 4

In the preceding parliamentary elections in 2019, voting spanned across seven phases from April 11 to May 19, culminating in the declaration of results on May 23, 2019. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came back to power, winning 303 seats, bettering the 282 seats record of 2014. The BJP bagged around 38 per cent of the vote share. The tally of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was 353. The Congress was reduced to 52 seats. 

First Published: Apr 08 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

