Lok Sabha polls 2024: Congress leads in six seats in Punjab, AAP in 4

Elections, voting, Lok Sabha elections
Press Trust of India Chandigarh
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 10:21 AM IST
The Congress was leading in six Lok Sabha seats, while the AAP in four constituencies in Punjab, according to initial trends.

The Congress was leading from Amritsar, Jalandhar, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Patiala seats and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) was leading from Hoshiarpur, Anandpur Sahib, Sangrur and Bathinda seats, the trends showed.

Radical Sikh preacher Amritpal Singh, who was contesting as an independent, was leading from Khadoor Sahib seat, while Sarabjeet Singh Khalsa, the son of one of the two assassins of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, was leading from Faridkot seat.

Shiromani Akali Dal candidate Harsimrat Kaur Badal was trailing from the Bathinda Lok Sabha seat against her nearest rival and AAP nominee Gurmeet Singh Khuddian in initial trends, according to the Election Commission.

Counting of votes for the 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab and the lone Chandigarh seat began at 8 am amid tight security arrangements.

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 10:21 AM IST

