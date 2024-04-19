'Conspiracy to kill Kejriwal': AAP says he's being denied insulin in jail

Delhi Cabinet Minister Atishi has said she is worried about the well-being of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in jail, alleging a conspiracy to jeopardise his health by depriving him of home-cooked food.

Kejriwal, 55, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 21 in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. Atishi alleged at a press conference on Thursday there is a "conspiracy to kill" Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Atishi addressed claims made by the ED in court that Kejriwal was deliberately eating sweet food like mangoes to increase his blood sugar levels in order to receive bail.

"From the past few days, Kejriwal's sugar level is over 300 mg/dl, but he has been denied insulin by Tihar jail authorities. There's a conspiracy to kill Kejriwal by stopping his home cooked food supply," she alleged.

Atishi accused the ED of spreading misinformation about Kejriwal's diet, contending that the federal agency's claims before the court regarding his consumption of high-sugar foods like mangoes and sweets were false. She asserted that Kejriwal was instead using artificial sweeteners and following a prescribed diet, including bananas, which are recommended for diabetes patients to maintain stable blood sugar levels.

"Any doctor will tell you that diabetes patients are asked to carry bananas or any toffee or chocolate because a drop in sugar-level can be dangerous for life. The ED said he is eating aloo-puri. The ED should be afraid of God for lying so much. He ate puri only on the first day of Navratri. All these lies are being spread by the BJP and ED to stop the supply of home-cooked food to Kejriwal," Atishi said.

Atishi further criticised the ED's alleged attempts to halt the supply of home-cooked meals to Kejriwal in jail, expressing concerns about the transparency and quality of the food he receives if denied access to his preferred diet. She claimed that denying Kejriwal access to insulin, despite his reported high blood sugar levels, amounted to a conspiracy to endanger his life.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Gopal Rai condemned the BJP for incarcerating Kejriwal during elections. Rai announced AAP’s plans for a widespread 'Sankalp Sabha' across 200 locations in Delhi to mobilise support for Kejriwal's release, urging voters to express their dissatisfaction with the BJP's actions through the ballot on May 25.

"Every person who elected Arvind Kejriwal as the Chief Minister is angry. We will hold Sankalp Sabha in 200 places in the city. Using the power of their vote on 25 May, the people of Delhi will give an answer, and bring Arvind Kejriwal out of jail," he said.

A public interest litigation has been filed in the Delhi High Court seeking interim bail for Kejriwal in all criminal cases, citing the necessity of his constant presence to discharge his duties as Chief Minister effectively. This follows a previous petition calling for Kejriwal's removal from office, alleging his incapacity to fulfill his duties following his arrest by the ED.

Kejriwal’s judicial custody has been extended until April 23. The ED has alleged that the AAP benefited from the proceeds of crime associated with the alleged liquor scam.