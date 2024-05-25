Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Lok Sabha polls 2024 Phase 6: Over 25.76% voter turnout recorded till 11 am

Sixth phase will see voting in 58 of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, including all seven seats in Delhi

An elderly voter cast his vote. (Photo: PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2024 | 1:35 PM IST
Voting is underway for the sixth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The phase will see voting in 58 of 543 Lok Sabha constituencies, including all seven seats in Delhi.

Delhi and seven more states and Union territories will face intense battles in the sixth phase after which only another 57 constituencies will be left in the seventh and the final phase of polls on June 1.

Lok Sabha elections Phase 6: Voter turnout in Bihar

Bihar saw 24 per cent voter turnout till 11 am. Voting began at 7 am in Valmiki Nagar, Pashchim Champaran, Purvi Champaran, Sheohar, Siwan, Gopalganj, Maharajganj and Vaishali constituencies and will continue till 6 pm.

At 11 am, voter turnout stood at 27.98 per cent in Vaishali, 25.77 per cent in Sheohar, 23.84 per cent in Paschim Champaran, and 23.57 per cent in Maharajganj.

Lok Sabha elections Phase 6: Voter turnout in Haryana

Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 22.09 per cent till 11 am. Polling is also underway for the bypoll to the Karnal assembly seat where Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is in the fray. The bypoll was necessitated by his predecessor Manohar Lal Khattar's resignation.

There are around 20 million registered voters, including 94,23,956 women and 467 people from the transgender community.

Kurukshetra had the highest turnout till 11 am at 26.10 per cent, while Gurugram registered the lowest at 17.42 per cent.

Ambala recorded a voter turnout of 22.30 per cent, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh saw 24.32 per cent, Hisar marked 22.18 per cent, Karnal recorded 22.04 per cent, Rohtak registered 22.15 per cent. Sirsa recorded a voter turnout of 24.71 per cent, Faridabad 19.55 per cent, and Sonipat 22.88 per cent.

Lok Sabha elections Phase 6: Voter turnout in Delhi

Delhi recorded a voter turnout of 21.69 per cent in Delhi, where polling is underway on seven Lok Sabha constituencies

Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer said the highest turnout was recorded in the North East Delhi constituency ( 24.49 per cent). Chandni Chowk had the lowest voting percentage at 18.55.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: May 25 2024 | 1:35 PM IST

