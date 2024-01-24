Lok Sabha polls: After Cong-TMC fallout, AAP hints at lone battle in Punjab

Hours after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the Trinamool Congress party (TMC) will contest Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal by itself, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann , on Wednesday, hinted at contesting the polls alone in Punjab constituencies.

"In 2024 Lok Sabha elections , 13-0 is in favour of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab," Mann said, instilling confidence that AAP will win all the seats in the state.

When asked about the earlier announcement made by his Bengal counterpart, Mann said, "... it's possible that the Congress-TMC are holding those talks in Bengal but in Punjab, we will not do anything (alliance with Congress) like that…," he said.

Mamata says TMC will fight alone in Bengal The developments followed after the Congress-TMC had a fallout over seat sharing proposal in West Bengal. The Bengal CM announced her party's decision to fight the polls on all 42 seats alone, a day after the TMC had an internal meeting in Birbhum, where Banerjee had asked the party leaders to gear up for the polls.

"Our party supremo clearly said that we don't need to think about seat-sharing talks with the Congress. She said that the party had offered two seats to them. But the Congress at times is demanding 10-12 seats," a TMC leader, who did not wish to be named, had said after the meeting.

The development is a setback for the Opposition's INDIA or Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance, a group of 28 non-BJP parties that aims to oust the Narendra Modi government in the general elections.

The parties, though maintaining their position to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance, are struggling to overcome their regional divide.

Congress reacts to Mamata Banerjee's statement Following Banerjee's announcement, a stunned Congress said it hoped for a solution soon as it is not possible to imagine the INDIA bloc without her.

"...I believe that sometimes speed breakers come in a long journey, but we will find a way through discussion. Mamata Banerjee's priority is to defeat the BJP, and with the same intention, the 'Bharat Jodo Naya Yatra' will enter Cooch Behar, West Bengal tomorrow," party leader Jairam Ramesh said.

Saurabh Bharadwaj hopes for a solution between TMC-Congress Notably, reacting to Banerjee's decision, AAP leader and Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj earlier said that he hoped a solution would be reached. "TMC is a big party in West Bengal, Congress and the Left have always been fighting against them. So seat sharing with TMC will be a little difficult. The issues between them will be resolved. Mamata Banerjee and Rahul Gandhi are committed to the success of the INDIA bloc. We are hopeful that all parties in the INDIA bloc will fight elections together…," the Delhi minister noted. BJP takes potshots after INDIA bloc Bengal debacle

Meanwhile, the BJP mocked the Opposition and downplayed the alliance's ability to defeat the ruling party in any way. "Allies of INDI themselves are demolishing the palace of their alliance every day. They strike up a friendship after coming to Delhi but wrestle in West Bengal...A new conflict is seen everywhere...Even after 5 meetings, they neither have a flag, agenda, leader, nor policy or intention. They are just full of confusion, corruption and people who further their family profession...People have decided to support those who have a mission and not those who have a confusion every day," BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said.