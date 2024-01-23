Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Kerala has 575,000 new voters in list ahead of LS elections, says state CEO

Kerala has 575,000 new voters in list ahead of LS elections, says state CEO

Based on the information collected, 375,867 names were removed from the voters' list, he said

A draft list was published on October 27, 2023 and the Commission received complaints from the voters before finalising the list, Kaul said | File image | (PTI Photo)
Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 23 2024 | 2:14 PM IST
Kerala has enrolled 574,175 new voters into the final voter list for the upcoming general elections and removed 375,000 voters to clean up the final list, State Chief Electoral Officer Sanjay Kaul said on Tuesday.

Kaul said that those who could not add their names to the voter list yet could do so before the elections and requested people who have not enrolled themselves to come forward and make use of this opportunity.

Talking to the media here, the CEO said that the commission had done commendable work to clean up the voters' list with officials at the booth level visiting each house and collecting details regarding deaths.

Based on the information collected, 375,867 names were removed from the voters' list, he said.

A draft list was published on October 27, 2023 and the Commission received complaints from the voters before finalising the list, Kaul said.

With the addition of 574,175 new voters, the total number of voters in Kerala has now become 27,099,326, with 13,996,729 women voters.

The details of the final voters list can be checked on the Chief Electoral Officer's website www.ceo.kerala.gov.in.

Hard copies of the final voters' list will be available at booth level officers, Taluk offices, and Village offices, Kaul said.

Registered political parties can get a copy from Taluk offices, the CEO added.

As per the final voters list, Malappuram has the highest number of voters and Wayanad has the least numbers.

Malappuram also has the largest number of women voters.

The state also has 88,223 non-resident Keralites as voters on the list, Kaul said.

First Published: Jan 23 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

