Earlier on Thursday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that her party was founded on the tenets of Hinduism, the cornerstone of which was truth. At an election rally in Morena in Madhya Pradesh, she said the BJP was employing religion as a means to garner votes. "Our tradition is of mahatmas (saints). Our (Congress') political foundation was laid by Mahatma Gandhi, who fought the British. Congress is based on what the Hindu religion teaches. Mahatma Gandhi taught us to walk on the path of truth," she said.

The Congress has decided to field Rahul Gandhi from the Raebareli seat for the Lok Sabha elections, the constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi earlier. The party also said that Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, has been fielded from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat. Sharma was the key man who looked after the two crucial constituencies in the absence of the Gandhis. Friday is the last date of filing of nominations for the seats that will go to polls on May 20 in the fifth round of the seven-phase General Elections.