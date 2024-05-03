The Congress has decided to field Rahul Gandhi from the Raebareli seat for the Lok Sabha elections, the constituency held by his mother Sonia Gandhi earlier. The party also said that Kishori Lal Sharma, a close aide of the Gandhi family, has been fielded from the Amethi Lok Sabha seat. Sharma was the key man who looked after the two crucial constituencies in the absence of the Gandhis. Friday is the last date of filing of nominations for the seats that will go to polls on May 20 in the fifth round of the seven-phase General Elections.
Earlier on Thursday, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra stated that her party was founded on the tenets of Hinduism, the cornerstone of which was truth. At an election rally in Morena in Madhya Pradesh, she said the BJP was employing religion as a means to garner votes. "Our tradition is of mahatmas (saints). Our (Congress') political foundation was laid by Mahatma Gandhi, who fought the British. Congress is based on what the Hindu religion teaches. Mahatma Gandhi taught us to walk on the path of truth," she said.
Priyanka said the ruling dispensation was "playing with" citizens. "The prime minister says the Congress is going to steal your mangalsutras (a reference to the BJP's allegation of Congress wanting to redistribute wealth). This is unbelievable. The Congress was in power for 55 years. Did it steal your gold or mangalsutras," she asked the gathering. "Indiraji gave her gold to this country. My mother sacrificed her mangalsutra for the country. The Congress won't snatch anything from you. Indiraji gave pattas (land lease) to the poor. Now the land of the poor is being given to billionaire businessmen," the Congress leader claimed.
9:24 AM
Supriya Sule victory will reduce support for PM Modi by one MP in Parliament, says NCP (SP)Sharad Pawar
Nationalist Congress Party (SP) president Sharad Pawar has said that victory for his daughter Supriya Sule, his party's Lok Sabha candidate from Baramati, would reduce support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi by one MP in Parliament. Campaigning on Thursday for Sule in Pune district's Purandar tehsil, which comes under the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency, he also flayed the BJP over farmers' issues.
9:17 AM
Our tradition is of mahatmas, Congress is based on what the Hindu religion teaches: Priyanka Gandhi
8:30 AM
Congress fields Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli, Kishori Lal Sharma from Amethi
