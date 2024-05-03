Who is Kishori Lal Sharma, Congress' Amethi candidate against Smriti Irani

The Congress party on Friday named Kishori Lal Sharma as its candidate in the Amethi Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, putting an end to weeks of speculation.

Sharma will be pitted against BJP's Smriti Irani, who defeated Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the 2019 general elections by more than 50,000 votes.

Sharma's nomination comes as Rahul Gandhi prepares to file his nomination papers from Rae Bareli, his family's traditional bastion neighbouring Amethi. The Gandhi family's influence in Amethi has been disrupted since Rahul Gandhi's defeat in 2019, and Sharma's candidacy is seen as an attempt to have a foothold in the region.

The last non-Gandhi Congress candidate in Amethi was Satish Sharma, who won twice after the seat was vacated following the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Satish Sharma was defeated in 1998, following Gandhis came back to reign in Amethi from 1999.

Who is Kishori Lal Sharma?

Kishori Lal Sharma hails from Ludhiana, Punjab, and is known to have close ties with the Gandhi family, having served as the manager for the Congress party and Sonia Gandhi in her absence at Rae Bareli.

Sharma's connection to Amethi dates back to 1983 when he first entered the region as a Congress activist. His association with the Gandhi family and political journey gained momentum in the late 1980s. Sharma worked closely with Rajiv Gandhi from 1983 onwards, playing a crucial role in managing his interests in Rae Bareli and Amethi.

Following Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991, Sharma played a pivotal role in Sonia Gandhi's electoral victory in 1999. He continued to be a prominent figure in the party, acting as Sonia Gandhi’s representative in Rae Bareli and overseeing Amethi too.

With Amethi historically being a stronghold of the Gandhi family until Rahul Gandhi's defeat in 2019, Sharma now faces an uphill task. However, he enjoys significant popularity in the constituency due to his efforts in improving infrastructure, including roads, bridges, schools, and healthcare facilities. He has also advocated for better connectivity within the region.

Sharma has also contributed to the Congress party's efforts in Bihar and Punjab, demonstrating a long-standing commitment to the party and its leadership.

Polling in Amethi is scheduled for the fifth phase on May 20, with the Congress contesting 17 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, while the remaining 63 seats will see nominees from the Samajwadi Party and other smaller allies under the INDIA bloc.