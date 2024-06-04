Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Khattar, Akhilesh Yadav among ex-CMs in fray. Check early trends

LS polls: Khattar, Akhilesh Yadav among ex-CMs in fray. Check early trends

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Manohar Lal Khattar, Charanjit Singh Channi, Basavaraj Bommai are some of the former chief ministers contesting the ongoing elections

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
Former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.
Nisha Anand New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Lok Sabha Elections: Four former Bharatiya Janata Party chief ministers and two from Congress are among the political heavyweights contesting the ongoing Lok Sabha polls as both parties seek to boost their 2019 performance.

Counting for 542 Lok Sabha constituencies is underway to elect the 18th Lok Sabha in which big guns such as former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, ex-Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, former Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai, former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, ex-Karnataka CM Jagadeesh Shettar, are in fray.

Here's what early counting trends show for these high-profile politicians:

1) Charanjit Singh Channi is contesting the polls in the key Lok Sabha constituency of Jalandhar, where he is leading by a margin of nearly 30,000 votes against  BJP's Sushil Kumar Rinku.

2) Khattar is leading by a margin of over 14,000 votes in Haryana's Karnal constituency.

3) Bommai is leading in Karnataka's Haveri constituency by nearly 5,500 votes, the early trends as of 10:30 am showed.

4) Baghel is leading at the Rajnandgaon seat in Chhattisgarh by more than 4,600 votes.

5) Shettar is leading in the Belgaum constituency in Karnataka by nearly 21,000 votes. Congress' political debutant, Mrinal Ravindra Hebbalkar, is the main rival contestant against Shettar.

6) Akhilesh Yadav, the former CM of Uttar Pradesh, is leading at the Samajwadi Party stronghold Kannauj by a margin of 33,362. Exit polls had predicted an edge for Akhilesh in Kannauj, the former stronghold of the Samajwadi Party (since 1998), which Dimple lost to sitting Bharatiya Janata Party MP Subrat Pathak in 2019. She had won the seat in 2014.

7) Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the former Madhya Pradesh CM, is leading against Congress' Pratap Bhanu Sharma in Vidisha constituency. Chouhan is leading by a margin of a whopping 150,870 votes, the early trends showed.

8) Digvijay Singh, the former MP CM, is contesting Lok Sabha polls from Rajgarh in the state. The trends are currently unavailable for this seat.

Topics :Rahul GandhiElection Results 2024Lok Sabha electionsLok SabhaBS Web ReportsUttar Pradesh

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

