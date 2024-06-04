Election Results 2024 LIVE updates: Will it be Modi 3.0 or INDIA bloc buster? Counting begins

Major exit polls have predicted a huge victory for the BJP. ABP-CVoter has predicted 368 seats for the BJP-led NDA, with the INDIA bloc picking up 167. India Today-Axis My India & News24-Today's Chanakya are expecting a whopping 361 to 401 seats. Meanwhile, the opposition INDIA bloc is projected to secure around 145 seats. TV9 Bharatvars also gave the NDA a solid 342 seats to the NDA, with 166 for the opposition.



With the counting set to begin at 8 AM today, June 4, BJP is already leading on two Lok Sabha seats of Indore and Surat. Congress candidate from Surat, Nilesh Kumbhani’s nomination form was rejected by the District Election Officer after three proposers submitted affidavits saying the signatures on the form were not theirs. A similar story unfolded in Indore with Congress candidate Akshay Kanti Bam withdrawing his nomination, leaving BJP's candidate the only contender from the seat.

Exit polls' data released on Saturday evening have projected a landslide victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led (BJP-led) National Democratic Alliance (NDA), all eyes are now set on the results today. Excited by the exit polls data, BJP workers are preparing celebrations across the country with PM Narendra Modi likely to address the party workers at the party headquarters. The united opposition, the INDIA bloc, on the other hand, has rejected the exit polls' data. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, when asked about the number of seats his party is expecting in a viral video, referreed to Sidhu Moosewaala's song "295" and said that INDIA bloc is going to win 295 seats in the general elections.