Lok Sabha elections 2024: A look at India's longest-serving Prime Ministers

The counting of votes for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections is currently underway. While most exit polls have predicted another term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc is hopeful for a comeback to power. Should PM Modi lead the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) to another victory, he will join the ranks of an elite list of Prime Ministers who have served India for over a decade.

Let's take a look at some of the longest-serving Prime Ministers of India:

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Jawaharlal Nehru (Congress)

Tenure: 1947-1964

Duration: 16 years, 286 days

Jawaharlal Nehru, India's first and longest-serving Prime Minister, led from 1947 until his death in 1964. He played a pivotal role in building a modern India, initiating significant projects including big factories and dams, and promoting scientific education. Nehru also established India's foreign policy of non-alignment, maintaining the country's independence from both the United States and the Soviet Union during the Cold War.

Indira Gandhi (Congress)

Tenure: 1966-1977, 1980-1984

Duration: 15 years, 350 days

Indira Gandhi, the first woman Prime Minister of India, served nearly 16 years over four terms. Her tenure was marked by significant events such as the nationalisation of banks, the Green Revolution, and the Emergency (1975-1977). She also led India to victory in the 1971 war with Pakistan, resulting in the creation of Bangladesh.

Narendra Modi (BJP)

Tenure: 2014-Present

Duration: 10 years, 19 days

Narendra Modi, the current Prime Minister, seeks a third consecutive term after assuming office in 2014. He is recognised for his reforms and dynamic foreign policy, earning acclaim both domestically and internationally. His second term has focused on economic revitalisation, infrastructure development, and global engagement.

Manmohan Singh (Congress)

Tenure: 2004-2014

Duration: 10 years, 4 days

Manmohan Singh, an economist, served as Prime Minister for 10 years. He is known for continuing economic reforms that significantly contributed to India's rapid economic growth. Singh's government introduced important legislation, including the Right to Education Act, and worked towards improving technology and infrastructure in the country.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee (BJP)

Tenure: 1996, 1998-2004

Duration: 6 years, 80 days