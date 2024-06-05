Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS election results 2024: NDA to meet ahead of government formation

LS election results 2024: NDA to meet ahead of government formation

While the NDA is comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP has fallen short of the magic number for the first time since 2014

BJP
Representative image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 9:49 AM IST
Senior leaders of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) are likely to meet on Wednesday to take stock of the Lok Sabha poll results and deliberate on the details of government formation.

JD(U) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu, who is set to become the next Andhra Pradesh chief minister, will attend the meeting where top leaders of the BJP and its other allies are also expected to be present, sources said.

They are expected to congratulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is set for a record-equalling third term at the helm, and discuss with him the details of the new government, which is likely to be different in composition and character with a bigger share for the BJP's allies.

While the NDA is comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha, the BJP has fallen short of the magic number for the first time since 2014 and is critically dependent on its allies for government formation.

TDP, JD(U), Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Chirag Paswan-led LJP (Ram Vilas) have won 16, 12, seven and five seats respectively and will play a crucial role in government formation.

Topics :Narendra ModiLok Sabha electionsNational Democratic AllianceBJP

First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 9:49 AM IST

