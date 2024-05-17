LS elections: Delhi BJP releases list of 'scams' done by Congress, AAP

Ahead of the May 25 polls on seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital, Delhi BJP on Friday issued a "charge sheet" against its INDIA bloc rivals AAP and Congress, listing alleged scams and corruption involving the two parties that ruled the city for last more than two decades.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alongwith other party leaders released the 40-page Hindi and English booklet titled "Congress and AAP- Partners in Loot", at the party office.

No immediate reaction was available from the AAP or Congress on the allegations.

"For the first 15 years, the Congress, and now in the last 9 years, the Delhi government (run by AAP) has inflicted harm on the people of Delhi," the charge sheet read charged.

It is unfortunate that the Aam Aadmi Party, born out of anti-corruption movement, has its senior leadership in jail or facing charges of corruption, it said



Sachdeva said there was a long trail of scams of AAP government in Delhi related to excise policy, health, education, panic buttons in the buses, Delhi Jal Board among others.

He also slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal by his close aide Bibhav Kumar.

"We believe Bibhav Kumar may get shelter in Punjab," Sachdeva said and demanded the Delhi Police take action in the matter.

Vijender Gupta, BJP MLA and chairman of the "charge sheet committee," claimed that the document was completely based on "facts."



"This charge sheet is a document exposing both the Congress and AAP," he said.

The "charge sheet" was divided into sections, including the jailing of the AAP in the "liquor scam," Chief Minister's "Sheeshmahal," nine years of "corruption," their siding with "anti-national" forces, the "anti-Hindu" face of AAP, its "failed" education model, and its "failure" to clean Yamuna.

The BJP had swept Lok Sabha polls in 2014 and 2019 winning all the seven seats in Delhi with huge margins.

This time the party is pitted against the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) for which the AAP and Congress have joined forces.

In a seat sharing agreement, the AAP has fielded candidates in New Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi, and West Delhi constituencies and Congress is contesting North East Delhi, North West Delhi, and Chandni Chowk seats.