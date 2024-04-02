Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS elections: PM Modi asks people to wipe out Congress from everywhere

LS elections: PM Modi asks people to wipe out Congress from everywhere

"Don't you think the corrupt should go to jail. The corrupt are threatening and abusing me. But they can't deter me. Action against each one of the corrupt will continue," PM Modi said

Udham Singh Nagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally ahead of upcoming Lok Sabha elections, in Udham Singh Nagar district, Uttarakhand, Tuesday, April 2, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Rudrapur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on Rahul Gandhi for his remark suggesting there would be a "conflagration" in the country if the BJP gets a third term.

Kick-starting his Lok Sabha campaign in Uttarakhand from Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district, he said staying out of power has made the Congress desperate and asked the people to wipe out the party from everywhere.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Congress' shehzada has threatened, there will be fire if Modi gets another term in office. Staying out of power has made them so desperate that they are now talking about setting things on fire. Would you let them do it? Wouldn't you punish them?" Modi said while accusing the party of trying to push the country towards instability and anarchy.

At a rally in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan on Sunday, Rahul Gandhi had said that if the BJP wins the election through "match-fixing" and changes the Constitution, then the country would be "set ablaze" and it would not survive.
 

The prime minister also asserted that the action against the corrupt will go on.

"Don't you think the corrupt should go to jail. The corrupt are threatening and abusing me. But they can't deter me. Action against each one of the corrupt will continue," Modi said.

The prime minister's remarks come amid opposition onslaught on the ruling party in the wake of arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and JMM leader Hemant Soren in connection with separate corruption cases.

Asking people to further strengthen him, Modi said he has guaranteed making India the third biggest economy in the world in his third term.

Modi's guarantee means fulfilment of the guarantee, he said.

"Development happens when the intentions are right. Right intentions lead to good results," the prime minister added.

Also Read

Those not in 'hosh' are calling youth 'nasheri, says PM Modi in Varanasi

JEE Mains Session 1 Result 2024 to be declared today, here is how to check

Rahul Gandhi's panauti jibe at PM Modi below the belt, says Amit Shah

PM Modi more concerned about Israel than Manipur, says Rahul Gandhi

Ram mandir to govt jobs: Issues that may dominate Lok Sabha elections

Cong fields Y S Sharmila from Kadapa; Jawed to contest from Kishanganj

LS polls: Ex-CM Baghel files nomination from Rajnandgaon in Chhattisgarh

LS polls: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan alleges 'BJP touch' in Cong actions

Pashupati Paras calls on Nadda, says will 'support NDA' in LS polls

HC gives last chance to Oppn to reply on plea against use of INDIA acronym

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Narendra ModiCongress

First Published: Apr 02 2024 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story