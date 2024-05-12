Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS elections: Poll-related seizures in Madhya Pradesh cross Rs 296 cr mark

LS elections: Poll-related seizures in Madhya Pradesh cross Rs 296 cr mark

The model code of conduct came into force on March 16 when the Election Commission of India declared the schedule for seven-phase Lok Sabha polls

Election Commission of India, ECI
Of the total 29 seats in MP, polling is over in 21 in the first three phases of the general elections. The remaining eight seats will vote on May 13. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhopal
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 8:00 PM IST
Liquor, narcotics and precious metals form a major part of poll-related seizures worth more than Rs 296 crore in Madhya Pradesh since the model code of conduct for Lok Sabha elections kicked in on March 16, a senior official has said.

The seizures include illegal cash of Rs 23.04 crore, 32 lakh litre liquor with a collective value of Rs 46.89 crore, 2,492 kg gold and silver costing Rs 15.15 crore, 30,227 kg narcotics with an estimated value of Rs 36.64 crore and other items of Rs 174.72 crore, state chief electoral officer Anupam Rajan told reporters.

The model code of conduct came into force on March 16 when the Election Commission of India declared the schedule for seven-phase Lok Sabha polls.

191 flying squad teams (FSTs) and 257 Static Surveillance Teams were keeping a watch on inter-state and intra-state movements of goods and freebies for conducting a free and fair elections in the fourth and the last phase in MP on Monday, Rajan added.

In the 2019 general elections, seizures of illegal cash, liquor, precious material, narcotics and other stuff collectively valued at Rs 85.12 crore were made when the poll code was in force, he said.

Of the total 29 seats in MP, polling is over in 21 in the first three phases of the general elections. The remaining eight seats will vote on May 13.

First Published: May 12 2024 | 8:00 PM IST

