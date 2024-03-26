LS elections: TMC complains against BJP MP Dilip Ghosh for violating MCC

The All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) filed a complaint against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dilip Ghosh for passing "disgraceful and derogatory and offensive comments personally against Mamata Banerjee". TMC filed the complaint with the West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer against Ghosh for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC).

In its complaint, the TMC asked the ECI to take immediate action against Ghosh and appealed to the Commission to stop him and other BJP members from spreading disrespectful remarks against the West Bengal Chief Minister.

Ghosh was criticised over his personal attack on the Trinamool chief. "Didi goes to Goa and says, 'I am Goa's daughter', then goes to Tripura and says, 'I am Tripura's daughter'. Decide who is your father. It is not good to be just anybody's daughter," he can be heard saying in a now-viral video.

Soon after, TMC leaders hit out at the BJP leader calling his comments "misogynistic" and "disgraceful in the name of political leadership".

"From challenging the lineage of Maa Durga to now questioning the ancestry of Smt. @MamataOfficial, he has wallowed in the filthiest depths of moral bankruptcy," TMC's official X (formerly Twitter) account posted.

On March 23, the ruling party in West Bengal had also filed a complaint against West Bengal Leader of Opposition (LOP) Suvendu Adhikari for allegedly spreading "false" and "baseless" statements by publishing a list of high-ranking police officials on his X handle.

Earlier, on March 18, TMC MP Sanket Gokhale moved the Election Commission against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for violating the MCC. Gokhale alleged that PM Modi violated the poll code by using an Indian Air Force helicopter to attend an election rally in Andhra Pradesh.

In a post on X, where he also shared his complaint, Gokhale had mentioned that the ECI rules prohibit use of state machinery for campaigning. "Indira Gandhi was disqualified in 1975 specifically for this reason," he had posted on the social media platform.