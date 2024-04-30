Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: 16.68% turnout recorded in repolling in Outer Manipur till 9 am

LS polls: 16.68% turnout recorded in repolling in Outer Manipur till 9 am

No untoward incident was reported so far and voting, which commenced at 7 am, is underway under tight security arrangements, they said

File image | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 12:23 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A voter turnout of 16.68 per cent was recorded till 9 am at six polling stations in Outer Manipur Lok Sabha seat, where repolling is underway on Tuesday, election officials said.

No untoward incident was reported so far and voting, which commenced at 7 am, is underway under tight security arrangements, they said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Repolling was necessitated as unidentified persons had damaged EVMs and VVPATs before the completion of voting at four of these six polling stations on April 26, while EVM malfunctioning was reported at one polling station, and voting could not be completed at another due to "threat and intimidation by unknown miscreants", they said.

Voting at four polling stations in Ukhrul assembly segment, and one each in Chingai assembly seat in Ukhrul and Karong in Senapati was declared null and void, a notification issued by the office of Manipur's chief electoral officer had earlier said.

Five of the polling stations are in Ukhrul district and have a total of 4,156 voters.

Around 76.06 per cent of 4.84 lakh voters exercised their franchise during polling in 13 of 28 assembly segments of Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency on April 26. Voting was held in the remaining 15 segments, along with the entire Inner Manipur Lok Sabha seat, in the first phase on April 19.

Also Read

Lok Sabha polls 2024 phase 1: What was the voter turnout till 11 am?

Lok Sabha polls 2024 phase 1: 60.03% aggregate voter turnout at 7 pm

Lok Sabha 2024: What to do if your name is missing from electoral rolls?

Lok Sabha polls 2024 phase 1: Over 40% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

Lok Sabha polls 2024 phase 1: Over 9.7% voter turnout recorded till 9 am

Why is PM nervous even in BJP bastions: Cong jabs Modi post Indore setback

Congress spreading lies about BJP changing Constitution, alleges Shah

Caste major factor in selection of candidates in Gujarat: Analysts

Why has PM ignored plight of Marathwada's farmers: Cong slams Modi

LS polls: India will go back 15 years if BJP wins, says Dimple Yadav

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok Sabha electionsManipurvoting

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 12:23 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story