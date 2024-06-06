Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls 2024: Candidates from 41 parties elected, up from 36 in 2019

LS polls 2024: Candidates from 41 parties elected, up from 36 in 2019

According to an analysis by the poll rights body Association for Democratic Reforms, there has been a 104 per cent rise in the number of political parties from 2009 to 2024

BJP Congress, political party, congress
Representative Image
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2024 | 11:05 AM IST
The 2024 Lok Sabha elections witnessed an increase in political parties' participation, with candidates from 41 parties being elected, compared to 36 in the 2019 general election.

According to an analysis by the think-tank PRS, national parties secured 346 seats, accounting for 64 per cent of the total, while the state-recognised parties won 179 seats, representing 33 per cent.

Unrecognised parties clinched 11 seats, and independents won seven.

In 2024, a total of 751 parties participated, compared to 677 in 2019, 464 in 2014, and 368 in 2009.

The ADR and National Election Watch conducted a comprehensive review of the self-sworn affidavits of 8,337 candidates contesting the just concluded elections.

The candidate pool comprises 1,333 from national parties, 532 from state parties, 2,580 from registered unrecognised parties, and 3,915 independent candidates.

The Bharatiya Janata Party emerged as the largest party in the 18th Lok Sabha with 240 seats.

The next largest party is the Indian National Congress with 99 seats, followed by the Samajwadi Party, which bagged 37 seats.

First Published: Jun 06 2024 | 11:05 AM IST

