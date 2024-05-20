Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls 2024: Country witnessing storm of change, says Rahul Gandhi

LS polls 2024: Country witnessing storm of change, says Rahul Gandhi

Voting is being held in 49 constituencies in six states and two union territories in the fifth phase

Rahul Gandhi,rahul,congress leader
New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses the youth during the Nyay Manch programme, in New Delhi, Sunday, May 12, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 10:35 AM IST
As polling began in 49 constituencies for the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said it has become clear that people have stood up to protect the Constitution and democracy and the country is witnessing a storm of change.

Voting is being held in 49 constituencies in six states and two union territories in the fifth phase, which will decide the electoral fate of several prominent leaders like Gandhi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah.
 

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Today is the fifth phase of voting! In the first four phases itself, it has become clear that people have stood up to protect the Constitution and democracy and are defeating the BJP."

"This country is fed up with the politics of hatred and is now voting on its own issues. Youths for jobs, farmers for MSP and freedom from debt, women for economic independence and security, and labourers for fair wages.

"The people are fighting this election along with INDIA (bloc) and there is a storm of change in the country," the former Congress president said.

"I am appealing to the entire country, including Amethi and Rae Bareli, come out and vote in large numbers for the prosperity of your families, for your own rights and for the progress of India," Gandhi said.

First Published: May 20 2024 | 10:35 AM IST

