LS polls: Voting begins for 3 seats in Jharkhand amid intense war of words

In this phase, 22 candidates are contesting from Chatra, 15 from Koderma, and 17 from Hazaribag

young voter,election,vote,voting,election 2024,lok sabha voting
Representative image (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Ranchi
2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2024 | 9:30 AM IST
Polling for three Lok Sabha seats in Jharkhand began on Monday morning, marking the second phase of elections in the state and fifth nationally, officials said.

Voting began at 7 am in Chatra, Koderma and Hazaribag seats, and will continue till 5 pm.

In this phase, 22 candidates are contesting from Chatra, 15 from Koderma, and 17 from Hazaribag.

Approximately 5.834 million voters, including 2.835 million women, are eligible to exercise their franchise in these three constituencies.

Voting also began for the Gandey assembly by-poll in the state.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K Ravi Kumar said this phase covers seven districts across three parliamentary constituencies, with polling materials and parties dispatched to 65 interior booths via choppers.

Kumar noted that there are a total of 6,705 booths, including 6,130 in rural areas, with 73 booths managed by women, 13 by persons with disabilities, and 13 by youths.

In Chatra parliamentary constituency, there are 1.689 million voters, including 82.7 million female electors, with 1,899 booths. Koderma has 2.205 million electors, including 1.065 million women, with 2,552 booths, while Hazaribagh constituency has 1.939 million voters, including 942,000 women, and 2,254 booths.

Since the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, illegal items and cash worth Rs 121.91 crore have been seized in the state.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP won all three seats.

Campaigning for the second phase of elections in the state saw the intense exchange of words between BJP and Congress over issues like corruption, reservation, Constitution and poll promises.

Topics :Election Commission of IndiaLok Sabha electionsLok SabhaJharkhandJharkhand Assembly Elections

First Published: May 20 2024 | 9:29 AM IST

