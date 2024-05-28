LS polls: 63.37% voting recorded in phase 6, over 70.5 mn voters turn up

The penultimate phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections recorded 63.37 per cent voter turnout with 7.05 crore out of 11.13 crore eligible voters exercising their franchise, the Election Commission of India on Tuesday said.

As many as 58 seats in eight states went to polls in the sixth phase on May 25.

Of the 87.54 crore electors in the first six phases of the Lok Sabha polls, as many as 57.77 crore voters turned up at the polling stations to cast their votes.

India has the largest electorate in the world at 96.88 crore.

The citizens, who are enrolled in the electoral rolls, are described as electors while those who actually cast their votes are called voters.



In the 2019 general elections, the turnout in the sixth phase (59 seats in seven states that went to polls) was 64.4 per cent.

According to the Election Commission (EC), the voter turnout in the fifth phase of the ongoing polls held on May 20 was recorded at 62.2 per cent.

The turnout in the fourth phase stood at 69.16 per cent, 3.65 percentage points higher than the corresponding phase in the 2019 general elections.

The voter turnout figure for the third phase of polling was 65.68 per cent. In the third phase of the 2019 elections, the turnout was 68.4 per cent.

In the second phase of the 2024 elections, the turnout was recorded at 66.71 per cent as against the 69.64 per cent in the second phase of the 2019 polls.

In the first phase of the ongoing general elections, a 66.14 per cent turnout was recorded. In the 2019 polls, the turnout in the first phase was 69.43 per cent.