On Modi's 'sent by God' remark, Rahul and Kejriwal point to Adani, RSS

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was “arrogant” in saying that he had been “sent by God to execute his plans.”





"....Modi ji has said in his recent interviews that he wasn't born biologically but rather was incarnated on Earth. How many of you believe that he is an incarnation of God? I would like to ask Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) if they also think so? They (BJP) have this big leader in Odisha, Sambit Patra, who said a few days ago that Lord Jagannath is a devotee of Modi. What is this — so much arrogance. When they think of themselves as God, we wouldn't be considered anything in front of them…This time we need to destroy this arrogance," said Kejriwal at a Lok Sabha election rally in Punjab.



The Delhi CM’s remark followed after his alliance partner and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also took a swipe at Modi for his remark.

"You know why he (PM Modi) has brought this story of parmatma (supreme being)? Because, after the election when this Enforcement Directorate will ask Narendra Modi about Adani, he will say, I don't know, it was asked to me by parmatma... Modi ji, stop giving long speeches and dividing the country. First, tell this to the people of Bihar, of the country, how many jobs you have given to the youth of the country?..." Gandhi said on Monday at an election rally in Bihar.

On May 23, the former Congress president had reiterated his allegation that Modi only works for 22 people. “He says he has been sent as an incarnation….but he only works for 22 people, for (Gautam) Adani, (Mukesh) Ambani. Anything they want happens in two minutes but the pleas of the poor citizens go unheard,” Gandhi said.

The Opposition leaders’ remark refers to Modi’s May 14 interview with a television news channel, in which he claimed to be an incarnation of God. “When my mother was alive, I used to believe that I was born biologically. After she passed away, upon reflecting on all my experiences, I was convinced that God had sent me. This energy could not be from my biological body, but was bestowed upon me by God. I believe God has given me abilities, inspiration, and good intentions for a purpose…,” the PM had said.

The final leg of the Lok Sabha elections are due on June 1, following which the results will be announced on June 4.