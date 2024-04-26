LS polls: 8 candidates with over Rs 100 cr assets in fray in Telangana

As many as eight Lok Sabha contestants have declared their family assets, movable and immovable, worth above Rs 100 crore in Telangana, with BJP candidate from Chevella segment K Vishweshawar Reddy topping the chart with Rs 4,568 crore.

Significantly, the top three richest candidates in the polls are contesting from Chevella Lok Sabha segment.

Congress candidate from Chevella Ranjit Reddy stood in the second place after he declared family assets to the tune of Rs 435.33 crore with Rs 23 crore liabilities. His family has Rs 294.33 crore worth movable assets while immovable at Rs 141 crore.

The third palace is occupied by the BRS candidate from the Chevella Kasani Gyaneshwar who declared both movable and immovable assets of his family totalling Rs 228.46 crore.

BJP candidate from Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency K Madhavi Latha has declared her family assets worth Rs 218.38 crore. Her family has liabilities to the tune of Rs 27 crore.

Madhavi latha is set to take on AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress' Sameer Waliullah in Hyderabad constituency.

Nama Nageswara Rao BRS candidate from Khammam Lok Sabha constituency declared Rs 155.89 crore worth assets of his family-movable and immovable.

BB Patil, BJP candidate from Zahirabad segment has family assets to the tune of Rs 151.68 crore.

Kamy Mallesh who is contesting on BRS ticket from Zahirabad has declared Rs 145.33 crore worth of family assets.

Nizamabad sitting BJP MP D Arvind has declared Rs 109.89 crore worth of assets and liabilities to the extent of Rs 30.67 crore.

He will take on Bajireddy Goverdhan of BRS and T Jeevan Reddy from Congress.

According to the affidavits filed by candidates of various political parties, over 30 contestants have declared assets over Rs 10 crore.

Elections for 17 Lok Sabha seats in Telangana will be held on May 13.

Last date for filing nominations ended on Thursday. Last date for withdrawal is April 29.