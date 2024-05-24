Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: AAP alleges BJP nominee Hiranmoy's claims in affidavit false

Aam Aadmi Party has lodged a complaint to the Election Commission, alleging that BJP's Ghatal Lok Sabha nominee Hiranmoy Chattopadhyaya has provided "wrong" information in affidavit.
Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party has lodged a complaint to the Election Commission, alleging that BJP's Ghatal Lok Sabha nominee Hiranmoy Chattopadhyaya has provided "wrong" information about his educational qualification in the affidavit and sought cancellation of his candidature.

The AAP also accused the actor-turned-politician of making a false claim that he is a research fellow at IIT Kharagpur.

We have observed a discrepancy in the election affidavit declaration of Hiranmoy Chattopadhyaya regarding his educational qualification/accomplishment. He has claimed to be a research fellow at IIT Kharagpur since May 2023. However, a recent RTI reply from IIT Kharagpur has revealed that he is neither a research associate, nor scientist, nor staff, nor in any other category, as per the institute rules and regulations," the AAP wrote in the letter on Thursday.

It is evident that Chattopadhyaya has given "falsified personal information in his election affidavit which is a violation of rules and regulations in respect of the Representation of the People Act", the party said.

"We have approached the Election Commission to convey our concern and demand for the cancellation of his candidature for the upcoming general election," it added.

The BJP nominee dismissed the allegation, claiming that it was a "conspiracy of the ruling Trinamool Congress".

The actor-turned-BJP leader also said he might take legal action against those who tried to defame him.

"We are looking into the complaint and necessary steps will be taken as per their findings," an official of the West Bengal CEO office said.

First Published: May 24 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

