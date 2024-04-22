LS polls: APCC chief Sharmila owes over Rs 82 crore to brother CM Jagan

Andhra Pradesh PCC chief Y S Sharmila owes over Rs 82 crore to her Chief Minister brother Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, according to her election affidavit in which she has declared that her family owns total assets worth Rs 168 crore.

According to the election affidavit filed by Sharmila, the state Congress chief also owes Rs 19.56 lakh to her sister-in-law and Jagan's wife Bharathi Reddy.

Sharmila filed her nomination on April 20 as the candidate from Kadapa Lok Sabha constituency.

It has been included that Jagan Mohan Reddy gave a loan to me. For the sake of clarification, in society any brother should give away his sister's share in the property, because that is her right. It is the responsibility of the brother.



"There are some people who will give a pittance (of the rightful share) to the sister and show it as a loan. All our family members know about it, she had told media people when asked about her affidavit.

The affidavit says that she owns total assets worth nearly Rs 133 crore, and her husband Anil Kumar owns assets worth Rs 49 crore.

Sharmila's husband Anil Kumar also owes nearly Rs 30 crore to his wife, according to the affidavit.

The Congress leader has declared Rs 97 lakh as her income for the assessment year 2023-24.