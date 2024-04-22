Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: Panic in BJP camp after sensing defeat in phase 1, claims Mamata

LS polls: Panic in BJP camp after sensing defeat in phase 1, claims Mamata

Addressing a rally in Raiganj, Banerjee described the controversy surrounding Sandeshkhali, where women have accused TMC leaders of sexual abuse, as a pre-planned ploy by the BJP

File image | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Raiganj
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 3:04 PM IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the BJP is in panic mode after sensing defeat in the first phase of polling last week and asserted that the rout of the saffron camp across the country is imminent.

Addressing a rally in Raiganj, Banerjee described the controversy surrounding Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district, where women have accused TMC leaders of sexual abuse, as a "pre-planned ploy" by the BJP to malign the state government at a time when the Lok Sabha polls are underway.

"Fear and panic have gripped the BJP. After the first phase of polling in nearly 100 seats across the country, they have sensed defeat. That is why they are making baseless statements. The rout of the saffron camp is only a matter of time," she said.

Topics :Mamata BanerjeeBJPLok Sabha electionsWest Bengal

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

