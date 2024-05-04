Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / LS polls: BJP's Hindutva regressive, our Hindutva is reformist, says Uddhav

LS polls: BJP's Hindutva regressive, our Hindutva is reformist, says Uddhav

Thackeray said BJP founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee had tied up with Muslim League in the 1940s in Bengal

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray during a press conference at Bandra in Mumbai, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Kankavali (Maharashtra)
1 min read Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 6:53 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday attacked the BJP claiming its Hindutva is "gaumutradhari" (regressive), while his party's Hindutva was reformist.

Addressing a rally in Kankavali in Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg district, his second this week, Thackeray accused the Centre of "looting" Maharashtra. He said when INDI alliance comes to power, he will ensure the lost glory of the state is reclaimed.

"BJP's Hindutva is gaumutradhari. Our Hindutva is reformist," Thackeray said. His remarks come after Union Home Minister Amit Shah's blistering attack at Ratnagiri earlier in the day.

Shah had asked if the chief of the "nakli" Shiv Sena can mention freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar in his speeches. "What are you as Shiv Sena chief if you are ashamed of taking Savarkar's name.

You are running a 'nakli' Shiv Sena. The real Shiv Sena is with (Chief Minister) Eknath Shinde," Shah said in a swipe at Thackeray. Hitting back, Thackeray said BJP founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee had tied up with Muslim League in the 1940s in Bengal.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Also Read

My detractors see me in their dreams, people of Maha are with me: Uddhav

Uddhav-led Sena no longer stands for cause of Hindutva: BJP leader

Hindutva outfit demands stringent laws to regulate OTT platforms content

New US unemployment benefits claims rise again as labor market cools

Health claims: 43% struggle, many forced to stay extra day at hospital

Win Rae Bareli before challenging for top: Kasparov to Rahul Gandhi

Lok Sabha elections: Yadav stronghold in Madhepura set to stay in focus

BJP will win all seats in Gujarat comfortably, says Parshottam Rupala

Lok Sabha polls: Rupala's remark controversy in air but missing on ground

One voter, two votes: How Kotia villagers navigate blurred border dispute

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Lok SabhaLok Sabha electionsBJPShiv SenaUddhav ThackerayHindutva

First Published: May 04 2024 | 6:53 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story